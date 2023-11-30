Skip to Content
Alice Byrne second graders donate to Amberly’s Place

Abraham Retana
By
New
today at 2:05 PM
Published 5:01 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Elementary students continue their annual donation to a local non-profit organization.

Alice Byrne Elementary School second graders raised money by selling lemonade and fruit punch.

The group raised more than $150 and presented a check to Amberly's Place.

According to the second grade teacher, the event is a way to teach the students how to give back to the community.

"We are super grateful for these guys and hope they develop that willingness to give and serve their community when they become adults as well," expressed Tori Bourguignon, Amberly's Place Executive Director.

"It shows how important it is to worry about other kids and their lives better than they're struggling and that what they need to know," said Diana Spratt, Alice Byrne Second Grade Teacher.

Since 2011, Alice Byrne Elementary has donated more than $2,000 to local charities by selling lemonade.

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

