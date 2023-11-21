Pet Talk: Meet Burger

An adorable pup who likes treats and to be petted

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Burger!

Burger is a 1-year-old neutered male Labrador retriever who weighs 47 pounds.

Burger is active and good with other dogs.

He also is leash-trained, treat-motivated, and likes to be petted.

He loves affection and is quite a snuggle bug.

Burger can also be quite vocal when he wants your attention.

Come visit Burger and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Burger or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.