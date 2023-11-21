Crossroads Mission’s three days of Thanksgiving meals feeds community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit kicked off its three days of Thanksgiving meals in Yuma Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, Crossroads Mission served Mexican food.

Myra Garlit, Crossroads Mission CEO said the goal is to feed more than 1,000 people each day.

This is their way of giving back to the community.

"Kind of slow start but now several people are here. A lot of volunteers which we always appreciate and is open to the public, it's our way of giving back to Yuma when they give so much to us," stated Myra Garlit, Crossroads Mission CEO.

The menu for Wednesday is roast beef and on Thursday, the traditional turkey.

The events are from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m.