President Biden pardons two turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden spent his 81st birthday carrying out traditional the White House turkey pardoning.

This year's lucky birds, Liberty and Bell, are from Willmar, Minnesota.

This is Biden's third time sparing a pair of turkeys from the Thankgiving table, continuing a tradition that began in 1947 with President Harry Truman.

The president took the opportunity to joke about his age, and pay his respects to former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who passed away over the weekend.

"By the way, It's my birthday today they can, actually sang for me. I just want you to know it's difficult turning 60. This is the 76th anniversary of this event, and I want you to know I wasn't there. I was too young to make it up. This week we'll gather with the people we love and the traditions that each of us have build up on our own families. We'll also think about the loved ones we lost, including just yesterday we lost former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who walked her own path, inspiring a nation and the world along the way. Let's remind ourselves that we're blessed to live in the greatest nation on this face of the earth. In the todays ahead, our families and friends traveling come together to celebrate Thanksgiving. We can all give thanks to the gifts that is our nation." Joe Biden, President of the United States

Now that they have officially received their pardon, Liberty and Bell will live out the rest of their days at the University of Minnesota.