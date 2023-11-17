Local arts program to host open house

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said its Mastery of the Arts Program (MAP) will host an open house gala.

The event will be happening on Wednesday, November 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Snider Hall on the Yuma High School campus and will be free and open to the public.

"The Mastery of the Arts Program offers seven different arts extension classes, from musical theater to filmmaking and many things in between,” MAP-certified teacher Lauren Spurlock said. “I'm thrilled we have a chance to share who we are and what we're up to at our open house. Each class has exciting work to showcase, and if you haven't visited Snider Hall recently, you'll be amazed by the remodel that has taken place - it's beautiful. This event is for friends, families, colleagues, and anyone in our community that is interested in what YUHSD is doing to broaden arts education in our town."

Guests will be able to tour the facility and meet MAP students and staff.

They will also get to experience some of the courses such as mural painting, musical theater production, “garage band” music sessions, and choreographed dance.

"I never knew I had the potential to be a Master of the Arts until I joined this program,” said MAP student Isrrael Padilla, a junior. “It's all about discovering our own creativity and expression and going beyond the bounds of our imagination. I can't wait for the open house and hope you can join us & see our imagination come to life."

MAP is designed for all YUHSD students in ninth through 12th grade who have an interest in the arts.

The program's purpose is to work with YUHSD schools' fine arts programs and community artists to grow, enhance, and refine a student's skill sets within the art disciplines, said YUHSD.

According to YUHSD, all program courses are designed to be an extension of a student’s fine arts high school experience.