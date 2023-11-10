Healing Journey hosts Thanksgiving dinner

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit had a Thanksgiving dinner for those who are going through difficult times.

The Healing Journey of Yuma served a traditional turkey plate to trauma survivors.

It's all thanks to money raised from a recent fundraiser with the community's support.

Healing Journey CEO Estrella Fitch said it's also a good opportunity to have a great time as a family and give back to the community.

"I think that's why we are so busy raising funds and we forget the true meaning of what we're doing and I never forget. We give back because Healing Journey wouldn't exist if we didn't give back," said Estrella Fitch, Healing Journey CEO.

To learn more about the services that the Healing Journey offers, go to https://thjaz.org/.