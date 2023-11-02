AWC celebrates Dia de los Muertos

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) celebrated Dia de los Muertos by hosting a Catrinas contest.

More than 20 students showed off their costumes.

The event coordinator said it's important students and the community learn and preserve this Mexican tradition on this side of the border.

"It is amazing it's a great feeling I think it feels more the sense of belonging on who we are and acknowledging that we represent our culture, especially during these days," said Martha Cordova, AWC Transfer Services Director.

AWC held this celebration in collaboration with the Consulate of Mexico in Yuma and the Yuma County Arts and Cultural Group.