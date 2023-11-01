Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Puffs coming to Kofa High School

Kofa High School
By
New
today at 4:15 PM
Published 5:21 PM

Shows will be on Thursday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 3

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you and your family want to see the magic of a Harry Potter based story this week, there's one place where you can catch it live.

Kofa High School students will perform the play, "Puffs," where the side characters are now the storytellers.  

The Kofa drama teacher said it's an adventure told with a comedic touch. 

"We follow this trio go through the adventure of 7 years of Harry Potter but see it from their perspective because they are the ones who are seeing all these crazy things happen but they are the Hufflepuffs of Hogwarts," explained Anjielyn Chang, Kofa High School Drama Teacher.

"Puffs" will be performed on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the Kofa High School Theater. 

Admission is $10.

Tickets will be sold at the door.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content