Puffs coming to Kofa High School

Shows will be on Thursday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 3

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you and your family want to see the magic of a Harry Potter based story this week, there's one place where you can catch it live.

Kofa High School students will perform the play, "Puffs," where the side characters are now the storytellers.

The Kofa drama teacher said it's an adventure told with a comedic touch.

"We follow this trio go through the adventure of 7 years of Harry Potter but see it from their perspective because they are the ones who are seeing all these crazy things happen but they are the Hufflepuffs of Hogwarts," explained Anjielyn Chang, Kofa High School Drama Teacher.

"Puffs" will be performed on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the Kofa High School Theater.

Admission is $10.

Tickets will be sold at the door.