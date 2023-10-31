YRMC to host ‘Walk to Remember’ on Saturday

Local event is a time of healing, gathering, and remembering

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) will be hosting 'Walk to Remember,' which is an annual gathering that remembers and honors babies who are carried in the hearts of their families.

Families who have lost their babies through miscarriage, stillbirth, or shortly after are encouraged to attend the event to share memories and connect with others.

YRMC said attendees are encouraged to join the walk and take part in a memorial service, prayer, and release of doves.

Here is the schedule of the event:

8:00-8:30 AM Registration

8:30-9:30 AM Memorial service, prayer, release of doves and walk

9:30 AM Closing comments