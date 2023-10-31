Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

YRMC to host ‘Walk to Remember’ on Saturday

KYMA
By
New
today at 4:05 PM
Published 4:17 PM

Local event is a time of healing, gathering, and remembering

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) will be hosting 'Walk to Remember,' which is an annual gathering that remembers and honors babies who are carried in the hearts of their families.

Families who have lost their babies through miscarriage, stillbirth, or shortly after are encouraged to attend the event to share memories and connect with others.

YRMC said attendees are encouraged to join the walk and take part in a memorial service, prayer, and release of doves.

Here is the schedule of the event:

  • 8:00-8:30 AM Registration
  • 8:30-9:30 AM Memorial service, prayer, release of doves and walk
  • 9:30 AM Closing comments

YRMC
Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content