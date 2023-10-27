‘Save the Boobies’ fun ride on Saturday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This weekend, you can ride a Harley Davidson and contribute to breast cancer patients at the same time.

The Yuma 'Hog' Chapter will have its 14th annual "Save the Boobies" motorcycle fun run on Saturday, October 28 at Bobby's Territorial Harley-Davidson on Gila Ridge Road.

All proceeds will go to the Cancer Resource Center of Yuma.

"We are going a motorcycle fun ride where people can come over and sign up and hit different businesses in town get their cards signed and have a good lunch," said Reynold Jerome, Yuma Hog Chapter Director.

"Things give our patients such as liquid nutrition gas cards to help them get here and other doctor appointments and various other things we give the patients," stated Louise Jacobson, Yuma Cancer Resource Center volunteer.

There will also be lunch and raffles.

The cost is $15 per person.

You can sign up from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.