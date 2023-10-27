Skip to Content
‘Save the Boobies’ fun ride on Saturday

today at 3:42 PM
Published 4:10 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This weekend, you can ride a Harley Davidson and contribute to breast cancer patients at the same time.

The Yuma 'Hog' Chapter will have its 14th annual "Save the Boobies" motorcycle fun run on Saturday, October 28 at Bobby's Territorial Harley-Davidson on Gila Ridge Road.

All proceeds will go to the Cancer Resource Center of Yuma.

"We are going a motorcycle fun ride where people can come over and sign up and hit different businesses in town get their cards signed and have a good lunch," said Reynold Jerome, Yuma Hog Chapter Director.

"Things give our patients such as liquid nutrition gas cards to help them get here and other doctor appointments and various other things we give the patients," stated Louise Jacobson, Yuma Cancer Resource Center volunteer.

There will also be lunch and raffles.

The cost is $15 per person.

You can sign up from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

May be an image of text that says 'Broast Cancer Motorcycle Fun Run Saturday, October 28, 2023 sපය Bes sav) (the 又 Sign up at Bobby's Territorial Harley-Davidson 2550 Gila Ridge Rd Yuma, AZ between 9am- 10:30am $15 per person (includes lunch and ride pin for the first 200 sign ups) All run sheets must be turned in by 1:00pm sharp! Last stop @ Bobby's for lunch & raffles Proceeds to benefit the Yuma Cancer Resource Center More info contact: Director: Reynold Jerome 928-580-9541'
Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

