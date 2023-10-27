Skip to Content
Haircuts for a very good cause

today at 3:42 PM
Published 4:02 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - You can change the life of a cancer patient simply by having a haircut in Yuma.

"Cut for the Cause" gives you the opportunity to donate your hair for wigs for cancer patients.

If you have long hair, eight inches or more, your haircut will be free and there's a $20 donation if you get a regular haircut.

"We started this program years ago because we understand the importance of having a wig for cancer patients program to give cancer patients the opportunity to get a wig and feel better about themselves," stated Jessi Sheltra, Owner of Sheltra Insurance.

"Cut for the Cause" will be on October 29 from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. at Fluid Energies on 27th Street near Avenue A in Yuma.

