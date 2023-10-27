Arizona Western College getting ready for its Autumn Harvest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) students are getting ready to celebrate fall in a special way.

The "Autumn Harvest" will have a variety of Halloween-related activities.

It's going to be at the 3C building on the Yuma Campus on Tuesday, October 31.

"We're going to have lots of fun, we are going to have Zumba session, food, tacos. We're going to have a costume contest. Categories are going to be best handmade, scariest costume, best Zumba costume," said Dimerca Poulin, AWC Student Government President.

All students are welcome to attend

Once again, the event will be at the 3C building from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m.