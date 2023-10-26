Harvest Prep to host Christmas Extravaganza in December

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Harvest Preparatory Academy announced they will be hosting their Christmas Extravaganza Tunnel of Lights at both of their campuses in Yuma and San Luis, Arizona.

The event begins on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

Harvest Preparatory Academy said on the first night of the event, staff will present traditional Holiday customs from around the world.

The event will end on December 23.

Admission for the event is three canned food items per vehicle, but additional donations are greatly appreciated.

All proceeds and food collected will be directed to the school's Operation Eggnog, which raises funds and food for their low-income families.

Here are the following dates, times, and locations for the event.

Saturday, December 2nd, 2023

6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

350 East 18th Street, Yuma, AZ 85365