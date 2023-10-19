Yuma Family Pumpkin Patch open for the season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Champion Church is holding its 18th annual pumpkin patch this season.

Let’s "carve out” some fun this fall, the Yuma Family Pumpkin Patch at Champion Church has some new attractions for the community.

“Oh, it’s so much fun! We have so much going on, there’s so many new activities, so many old activities that we put together. That it’s just a full event," stated Estalee Villarreal, Pumpkin Patch Manager.

This is the 18th annual pumpkin patch event and Pastor LaCinda Bloomfield said they’re happy to spread some joy in the city.

“In the times that our world is facing we are honored to be able to love the children of our city and we just don’t know what the future is… so we have today, and we try to make today amazing," stated Pastor LaCinda Bloomfield, Champion Church.

This year, the patch has a new hayride and obstacle course for families.

A local favorite is also back.

“So we have our famous Yuma bean pit, and this year it’s lentil, and the kids get to play and hundreds of pounds of lentil and they love it. It’s like a sandbox," explained LaCinda.

The patch opens at 6:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and the last day to enjoy this event is Sunday, October 29.

“This provides them a nice, safe, fun environment where they can bring families of all ages to come and enjoy an amazing harvest and amazing autumn season," said Villarreal.

General admission for the patch is $5 plus one canned food item.

The canned food collected will be donated to the Crossroads Mission at the end of the season.