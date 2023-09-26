YumaCon returns in October with special guests and attractions

YumaCon is happening from October 7-8 with interests such as comics, cosplay, anime, and pop culture

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - YumaCon is back on October 7-8 at the Yuma Civic Center and invites the community to the weekend event's fun.

The event will have discussion panels, tabletop games, and e-sports, and attendees will get to show off their costumes in front of cosplay judges.

YumaCon will be running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 8 at the Yuma Civic Center located at 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.

The City of Yuma said there will also be YumaCon After Dark with a cosplay masquerade and nerd trivia at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at Red Moon Alehouse located at 130 S. Main St.

Attendees can sign up for the masquerade at the Red Moon booth which will be located near the Drone Lab.

People attending YumaCon will be able to meet new friends, talk with special guests and groups, and explore the vendor gallery for fan merchandise.

There will be food and beverages at the event, including adult beverages which will be available in the panel room.

Tickets for YumaCon can be bought online here or at www.yumaaz.gov.

General admission tickets will be $20 per day or $30 for a full-weekend pass.

To register for the Super Smash Bros Tournament, it will be available in the checkout screen as an add-on.

There will also be tournaments for amateur and advanced levels for the weekend event.

The City of Yuma said if spaces are available, attendees can sign up at the box office or in the Smash Bros area.

Tournament registration is $5 for amateur and $10 for advanced; four winners will go home with prizes and bragging rights for the year.

Event badges will be available in the “will call” at the Civic Center box office.

The City of Yuma said tickets are nonrefundable.

Children ages 6 and younger are free, and children ages 14 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Here are YumaCon's special attractions for this year:

Special guest appearances.

Panels from “expert nerds.”

Super Smash Bros tournaments, with amateur and advance levels each day.

Tabletop games hosted by Lost Empire Games.

Cosplay masquerade, hosted by Red Moon Ale House.

Beer garden with specialty cocktails for adults 21 and older.

Open Drone Lab.

LARP.

Cosplay karaoke.

Vendor Hall with dozens of comic book, art, and merchandise vendors.

Here are YumaCon's special guests for this year:

Clue 2 U games.

Jay Fotos.

#1 First Comics.

New Arizona Republic Costume Group.

Umbrella Corporation Hive.

Here are YumaCon's rules for attendees for this year: