Wreaths Across America fundraiser on Friday

today at 5:35 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Help the American Legion Post 56 in Yuma honor our veterans who have passed away by attending their fundraiser take-over on Friday, September 22.

The money goes to “Wreaths Across America" to help place veteran wreaths on the graves of local veterans.

The take-over is on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 56 on Third Street.

The take-over includes a dinner for $15 and a 50/50 drawing and raffle.

50 percent of the proceeds go to “Wreaths Across America."\

For more information, go to https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/.

