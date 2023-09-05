Damar Hamlin visits and plays flag football with students

BUFFLAO, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Damar Hamlin says he was raised to be more than athlete.

His parents wanted him to be business saavy, and as kids head back to school, his Chasing M's Foundation is providing the essentials.

Hamlin played a little flag football with the kids. From there, the kids were given free backpacks, school supplies and CPR training. AEDs were also given to youth groups and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo.

Across the nation, the American Heart Association has seen a dramatic increase in AED and CPR education.

"As my story shows us, we all know that CPR saves lives. it comes down to somewhere some day somebody is going to need help. It's about making sure they're safe, sharp and all the resources and tools at their hands and it takes a community," Hamlin explained.