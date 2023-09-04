Skip to Content
Two baseball teams finished a game that lasted 100 hours

today at 2:12 PM
KANSAS CITY, Miss. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A world record was set on Monday as two baseball teams finished a game that started Thursday and lasted 100 hours!

The record was set at Macken Park in North Kansas City, Missouri. It's now the longest baseball game in the world.

The players surpassed the world record Saturday night around 7:00pm Central when they passed 83 hours and they finished up Monday, hitting the 100 hour goal.

The record was previously held by a Canadian team. The EndlessGame Foundation is looking to raise $300,000 for charity.

In the end, Team Courage beat Team Strength, 468 to 307.

