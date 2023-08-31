Local event supports families battling cancer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center and a local non-profit are teaming together to help Yuma families.

The glow of candles and special necklaces along with the lighted exterior of the hospital welcomed the start of a series of events throughout September to promote the "AdvoKate Foundation."

The event at the Yuma Regional Cancer Center supports children and their families battling cancer.

"We sell facts that you can place on your backyard and leave them there we call them glistening and we want to glisten the entire town and we want to send those facts as many homes to educate as many families as possible," stated Lili Campa, AdvoKate Foundation President.