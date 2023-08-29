SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Get ready to check out strikes and runs at the border, with the upcoming baseball exhibition game in San Luis, Arizona.

The Arizona Western College baseball team will play against the current Pacific Mexican League Cañeros De Los Mochis.

Organizers hope this helps inspire young athletes to pursue a career in sports.

"Within the community of Yuma County and across the border, we got a lot baseball and soccer but right now we want to have the opportunity to show the youth your future dreams and what could be your future dreams of professional baseball," said Gary Garcia Snyder, Southern Winter League Owner.

The exhibition game will be on September 14 at Joe Orduño Park in San Luis, Arizona at 7 p.m.

For more details go to southernwinterleague.com.