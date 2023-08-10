One little girl’s dream comes true, new inclusion playground for all

13 On Your Side’s Chennell Ramos attended the ribbon cutting of the newest inclusion playground in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One local mom is keeping the mission of her daughter alive, after one year of construction, the dream of her little girl has finally come true.

Jacob Roof, a boy scout and friend since kindergarten knows for a fact, “Addie feels happy seeing all these people come out here and watch the playground. Watch us build it from the heart.”

Roof, along with his Boy Scout troop collaborated with Stacey Tams, mother of Addison Tams and also the founder of Addie Packs, along with more than 100 well-wishers were in attendance of the ribbon-cutting ceremony at C.W. McGraw Elementary, the site of the inclusion playground.

With a price tag of more than $50,000, to complete it was a labor of love.

“We had a walk in 2022 and raised money and got a couple of generous donations and then this summer Jake Roof as his Eagle Scout project took on finishing touches of the labor and concrete and the swing set about a year in the making. So half of it has been sitting out here for a year, we’re really excited,” stated Stacey Tams, Addie's Packs Founder.

Thursday was a full circle moment for one mother whose daughter will enjoy the playground.

“I’m excited it’s good to see inclusion and her knowing to play with kids who are different from here so she gets to learn you know about differences and different abilities. That’s very exciting and I was actually a McGraw student, so it's pretty cool to see the school fully evolve, still very welcoming and excited to be here," stated Valeria Andrade, mother of C.W. McGraw Elementary student.

Continuing the legacy of her daughter is rewarding

“So we decided part of her mission to make the world a better place is to do something nice for the schools around here and help with the inclusion and making something all kids can play on," stated Stacey Tams.

For more information on Addie Packs, click HERE.