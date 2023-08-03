Skip to Content
Visit Yuma receives state award

August 3, 2023 4:53 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local organization received a special award for its marketing campaign.

Visit Yuma's "Soak Up Every Minute" earned recognition from the Arizona Office of Tourism.

The campaign displays snapshots of Yuma venues where visitors can have a great time.

The Yuma tourism sales manager said the timing was perfect.

"With so many changes that are going on in the industry of travel, it's time to get out and showcase what Yuma has to offer and this gave us the opportunity to showcase all our outdoor activities," said Leslie McClendon, Yuma Tourism Sales Manager.

"Visit Yuma" said it will continue bringing more tourism opportunities for the city during summer time.

