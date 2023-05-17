Skip to Content
today at 10:24 AM
Published 12:18 PM

Local family graduates together from Arizona Western College

AWC

The Arizona Western College commencement will be on Friday, May 19.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local family will be celebrating their graduation together and receiving their degrees from Arizona Western College (AWC).

Christine Clark Reese didn’t get to walk the line at her high school graduation because she was about to give birth to her son.

18 years later, she will be getting a degree from AWC with her son, Jakkson Fisher Reese, and husband, Eric Reese, by her side.

Jakkson, who is now 17 years old, will be receiving his high school diploma from Gila Ridge High School and two associate degrees from AWC.

Both Christine and Eric Reese will be receiving their associate degrees from AWC.

“It was definitely not planned for all of us to be here together, but I will say that it’s really truly beautiful,” said Christine. “For all of us to get here at the same time, unplanned, the universe clearly had its own plans for us to be able to sit next to each other at graduation. It was meant to be.”

Congratulations graduates!

To read the full story, the press release is shown below.

Reese-family-graduation-storyDownload
