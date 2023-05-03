YPG celebrates 80th anniversary

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) celebrated a major milestone on Wednesday.

YPG reaches its first 80 years.

Commander Patrick McFall says they're grateful not only for helping test most of the military equipment but also to be part of the Yuma community.

"It's celebrating the Army heritage. This is all part of the Army, think about that people work here is part of the Army. This not only celebrating YPG but what it means to the community what it means to the state and the country and what it means to the Army," said YPG Commander Col. Patrick McFall.

YPG hopes to continue improving its technology and building ties with the Yuma community.