Local student receives appointment to join Air Force Academy

Sarah Marceau will attend and begin bootcamp to become an officer on June 29

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge High School senior Sarah Marceau received her appointment to join the Air Force Academy and will attend the academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

She joined her family, school staff, and Air Force members in a recognition ceremony at the school.

Marceau will receive a full-ride scholarship during her time at the academy and plans on majoring in aerospace engineering with a minor in a language.

She also plans to eventually work on an advanced degree.

“I’ve been given an amazing opportunity to continue my education, learn more, and hopefully protect the people living in the United States and those outside that we also protect,” Marceau said. “It feels like a tremendous gift that I was selected and they saw the potential in me.”

Marceau has been a member of the National Honor Society, ran cross country, danced ballet, tutored math at Arizona Western College, and volunteered in the community during her time at Gila Ridge High School.

She will graduate from high school with five associate degrees from Arizona Western College in engineering, physics, math, arts, and science.

“She’s the first student in three years from Yuma to join the Air Force,” Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Kristin Pereira said. “She will be a wonderful cadet and will be a wonderful representative of Yuma and Arizona.”

The Yuma Union High School District mentioned more than 10,000 applicants apply to the academy every year with only 1,250 applicants appointed to join.

“I am speechless.” her mother Carmen Marceau said. “We are witnessing that behind this award to the Air Force Academy there is lots of love and support from family members, teachers, friends, and community. Because together we encouraged a young woman to fulfill a dream, my lovely daughter, Sarah. And for that I am extremely grateful. My heart is full of admiration and respect for my daughter's dedication, hard work, and focus.”