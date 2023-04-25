Skip to Content
Humane Society of Yuma receives 18 abandoned dogs in one day

Humane Society of Yuma

‘Go Orange for Animals’ encourages the community to look out for innocent animals and prevent animal abuse

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) received about 18 dogs in one day, all in different shapes, colors, and breeds but predominately appear to be dachshund and beagle mixes.

HSOY says they received the dogs from a good Samaritan on Monday.

The dogs were left to him by his neighbor who was facing an eviction and knew he couldn't care for the animals.

All dogs were taken to the shelter.

The Humane Society of Yuma is doing a campaign to spread cruelty to animal awareness called 'Go Orange for Animals.'

The campaign hopes to let the community know how to treat animals with respect and kindness, how to report animal cruelty cases, and understand animal anti-cruelty laws.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

