April 17, 2023 4:01 PM
Pet Talk: Meet Dex

The Humane Society of Yuma

An adorable pup who loves meatballs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week. Meet Dex! Dex is a three-year-old, 72-pound neutered male pit bull terrier who loves to eat meatballs.

Dex walks well on a leash, likes toys and is housebroken. He is also treat motivated and knows how to play fetch. 

Something funny he does is he will sing to you if he thinks you forgot to take him out for a walk. 

Dex does well with other dogs but would probably prefer to have you all to himself. 

Dex has been at the shelter for 82 days and would love to find his forever home.

Come visit Dex and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00am to 5:00pm and Sundays from 12:00pm to 4:00pm.

If you want to give Dex, or any animal at The Humane Society a good home, then you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma.

