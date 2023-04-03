Skip to Content
The Good Stuff
By
today at 5:41 PM
Published 5:56 PM

Local organizations part of Arizona Gives Day

MGN

April 4 marks the 11th annual Arizona Gives Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Gives Day is a 24-hour online fundraising event that aims to raise money for almost 1,000 charitable organizations statewide, including Yuma.

The event is to help make Arizona communities stronger and help out the nonprofit community to continue providing important services to residents and families.

According to a press release, Arizona Gives Day raised more than $6 million last year for nonprofit organizations during the event.

Early giving is available, but the deadline for donating on April 4 is 11:59 p.m.

You can donate at azgives.org

Local organizations apart of the list include Yuma Community Bank, Crossroads Mission, Ballet Yuma, and many more.

Here's the list of Yuma organizations that you can donate to at this link.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff
Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content