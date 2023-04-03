Local organizations part of Arizona Gives Day

April 4 marks the 11th annual Arizona Gives Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Gives Day is a 24-hour online fundraising event that aims to raise money for almost 1,000 charitable organizations statewide, including Yuma.

The event is to help make Arizona communities stronger and help out the nonprofit community to continue providing important services to residents and families.

According to a press release, Arizona Gives Day raised more than $6 million last year for nonprofit organizations during the event.

Early giving is available, but the deadline for donating on April 4 is 11:59 p.m.

You can donate at azgives.org.

Local organizations apart of the list include Yuma Community Bank, Crossroads Mission, Ballet Yuma, and many more.

Here's the list of Yuma organizations that you can donate to at this link.