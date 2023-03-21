Cesar Chavez celebrations continue

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis, Arizona is getting ready to celebrate the life and legacy of farm workers leader Cesar Chavez.

The festivities will start on Saturday, March 25 with a parade at 9 a.m. that will be on Urtuzuastigui and 10th Street.

Then on Friday, March 31, there will be a cultural expo at the Cesar Chavez Historical Center located at 741 Cesar Chavez Street in San Luis from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"Truly is a pride that a farm worker could unified a lot of people in a pacific way and achieved a positive change in our nation and beyond," said SOMOS Executive Director Maria Robles.