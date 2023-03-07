Skip to Content
March 6, 2023 8:26 PM
Pet Talk: Meet Sparky

The Humane Society of Yuma

A loving and big pup who is looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week.

Meet Sparky!

Sparky is a 5-year-old neutered male german shepherd.

It’s not his fault, but Sparky has been in and out of the shelter since February 2021 and would love nothing more than to find a permanent home. 

He gets along well with other dogs, likes water, and will play fetch. 

Sparky has too much interest in cats and would do better in a home that doesn’t have any. 

Sparky is a big boy weighing in at around 110 pounds. 

Sparky also walks well on a leash and just wants to be near his person.

Come visit Sparky and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Sparky or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff
Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

