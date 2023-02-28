Pet Talk: Meet Lobee

A loving and playful pup who is looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week.

Meet Lobee!

Lobee is a 4-year-old male pit bull terrier who can be best described as a housebroken couch potato.

He likes playing with toys and gets along great with other dogs.

Lobee is very sweet and he loves being petted.

He will jump on your chest to shower you with kisses on your face and he just loves being loved on.

Lobee has been at the shelter for 120 days and is more than ready to find his forever home.

Come visit Lobee and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Lobee or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.