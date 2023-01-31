Skip to Content
The Good Stuff
By
January 31, 2023 1:58 PM
Published 2:11 PM

Pet Talk: Meet Hercules

Hercules is an adorable pup who loves treats and water

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week

Meet Hercules!

Hercules is a 1-year-old male pit bull/labrador mix who is pretty amazing. 

Hercules walks well on a leash, likes to be petted, and gets along great with other dogs. 

His temperament with other dogs is so calm and reassuring that he is considered to be a companion dog for scared dogs that enter the shelter. 

Hercules is also treat-motivated, gives kisses, and also likes water.

Come visit Hercules and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Hercules or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content