Pet Talk: Meet Hercules

Hercules is an adorable pup who loves treats and water

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week

Meet Hercules!

Hercules is a 1-year-old male pit bull/labrador mix who is pretty amazing.

Hercules walks well on a leash, likes to be petted, and gets along great with other dogs.

His temperament with other dogs is so calm and reassuring that he is considered to be a companion dog for scared dogs that enter the shelter.

Hercules is also treat-motivated, gives kisses, and also likes water.

Come visit Hercules and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Hercules or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.