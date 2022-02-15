Pet Talk: Meet Dolce

A sweet and loving pup who is looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week for all you dog lovers this sweet pup could be the one for you.

Meet Dolce, an 8-month-old male chihuahua.

Dolce means sweet in Italian and once he gets to know you he’s sweet as can be.

The Humane Society of Yuma picked Dolce as the pet of the week because he’s been in the shelter since December and is in need of a forever home.

Although Dolce is very playful, he is a little timid at first but warms up quickly and likes to be held.

Dolce is great with other dogs and will often lead them in playgroups.

He enjoys toys and likes to jump around.

Dolce would be a great fit for a home with a playful pup in need of a buddy.

Come visit Dolce and his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Dolce or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.