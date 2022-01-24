Skip to Content
The Honey Pot hosts it’s first Farmers Market in Foothills

Melissa Zaremba/ KYMA News 11

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) The Honey Pot hosted its first farmers market in the Yuma Foothills bringing lots of locals together as a way to help support small businesses.

Think, shop, and buy local. it’s the motto of this farmers market.

The Honey Pot’s owner, Jasmine Ramos, started her own local farmers market as a way to support the community.

So far locals are loving it.

“They got a lot of stuff here, jewelry, whatever you want,” said Joseph Mellientine winter visitor and farmers market shopper, Joseph Mellientine.

Ramos also has her own shop called the honey pot where she sells unique handmade, homemade, and homegrown local items.

“I love it, I love being able to have these products year-round,” local and market seller vendor, Chrissy Keeling

The Honey Pot will continue to hold a farmers market every Friday until April. It will start at 10 a.m and go until 2 p.m.

It will be on South Foothills Boulevard in the parking lot in front of The Honey Pot.

The Honey Pot also holds small business Saturdays where small businesses are welcome to come into the shop to sell their own products.

