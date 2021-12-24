Yuma Elks continue Christmas tradition of giving

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke with the Elks who are making sure no Yuma family goes without this holiday

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - At the Elk’s Lodge on Christmas Eve, volunteers gathered to put together boxes of food, for local families in need.

Exalted Ruler of the Yuma Elks Gary Gist says it’s enough food not only for Christmas Eve and Christmas, but into next week as well, as kids are home from school.

"They get more than one meal, they can make 2, 3 days out of it," Gist said. "There’s a turkey in every one of them, couple loaves of bread, all the fixings.”

Sandy Ramos led the donation effort. She says the last two years have brought headaches, but ultimately Yumans stepped up to the challenge.

“Last year we had trouble with COVID, we had to separate the people. This year we had trouble with the merchandise on the shelves. Thank god for Walmart, Albertsons was amazing, and Spartan Final was super helpful," Ramos said.

The over 200 boxes of food are delivered by volunteers directly to the homes of those in need, and doesn't stop at just food. They also donated over 800 gifts for 400 kids in Yuma County.

“The kids, some of them don’t have anything. The members that deliver are touched by this the most," Ursula Gist said. "424 children are going to be happy, I hope."

Gary Gist says it's the children that make his volunteer work worthwhile.

“Just to see the smiling faces, on some of these children, that don’t have any other Christmas thing going on. This is it," Gist said.

The elk’s lodge has donated food to families around Christmas going on 40 years and will continue to as long as the need is there.