A local club wants to help children left out of Santa’s list

Yuma's own StreetWise Car Club set to host its annual toy drive this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a sad reality, many children will go without this Christmas. In many cases, luxuries like presents aren't a necessity.

But, while some children experience the joy of being on Santa's Nice List, those left empty-handed may feel they're not worthy.

So, each year members of Yuma County's StreetWise Car Club come together and hold a toy drive. Their mission is to show less fortunate children that they're in the hearts and minds of their community.

Or at the very least for the young ones, that Santa is thinking of them. Come Sunday, December 5th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the club will be posted at the Yuma Civic Center Ramada #11 (Avenue A and Desert Hills Drive).

They're asking for a new unwrapped toy which will be given to the children at the Crossroads Mission and to the Catholic Community Services' Safe House.