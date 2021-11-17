Skip to Content
As if you ‘knead’ an excuse, it National Homemade Bread Day!

(KYMA, KECY) - Are you *bready* for this?

Wednesday is National Homemade Bread Day, and there are *loaves* of ways you can celebrate as long as you're ready to *rise* to the challenge.

There's really no *butter* bread than the kind you make at home.

Make it for your family, it's the *yeast* you can do.

Make it for your friends if they *knead* a pick-me up.

Heck, make it for yourself if you're feeling a little *crumby.*

You can eat it a slice at a time, make it into a sandwich, or even put it on a salad.

