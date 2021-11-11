Salvation Army’s “angel trees” to hit department stores in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local program in Yuma County is aimed at putting smiles on the faces of hundreds of local children.

Starting Monday, November 15, the Salvation Army's "angel trees" will be placed inside all Walmart locations and major department stores.

On the trees, people can find tags with children's' wish lists; all you have to do is take a tag, buy the items, and place them in one of the Salvation Army's red boxes.

"It's a sign of hope for them. It's a way for them to experience the joy of Christmas, you know - they get to see that other people care about them. That they're seen and valued and they get to have a little extra joy on Christmas morning," said Lieutenant Amber Herzog with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is always in need of donations and volunteers. To find out more ways that you can help, visit their website.