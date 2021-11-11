13th annual ‘Cut for the Cause’ happening in Yuma this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We have all been affected by cancer in one way or another. So, one local group in Yuma is working to keep cancer awareness alive by providing haircuts.

Sheltra Insurance will be holding its 13th annual 'Cut for the Cause' haircut event on Sunday, November 14.

Volunteer stylists will be available to provide a free basic haircut to anyone who would like to cut eight or more inches of hair, which will then be donated to a Wigs for Cancer Patients program.

If you don't have eight inches of hair to cut off, you can receive a traditional haircut of your choice with a minimum $20 donation.

"For cancer patients that are going through so much already, to be able to have the wigs for cancer patients program available for them so they can…Ya know…Have a wig provided to them and feel more confident with themselves, I think ya know that's…That means the world to me that we're able to do such a small thing for them.," said Jessie Sheltra, the owner of Sheltra Insurance.

The event kicks off at Fluid Energies, located at 777 W 27th St., at 9 a.m. Sunday, and runs until one in the afternoon. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also make an appointment. You can call (928) 276 - 4605 for more information.