Military Matters: LCpl Forrest Rinehart

The Good Stuff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - LCpl. Forrest Rinehart is an F-35B mechanic with VMX-1 aboard MCAS Yuma.

He is responsible for inspecting and maintaining the aircraft airframes and components while performing routine duties relating to the fightline operations.

LCpl Rinehart joined the Marine Corps as a family tradition of military service and as a way to better himself and be a part of something bigger than himself.

LCpl Rinehart loves the Marine Corps because it makes him excited for his future and appreciates the steps to further his life and career that it has provided.