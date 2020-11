The Good Stuff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Take a look at these furry friends over at the Humane Society of Yuma. They got a little more stylish.

These were made by students in a before and after school enrichment program called Right at School at Dorothy Hall Elementary School.

They added some fun colors and drawings including some with sayings like "Adopt me."

Students in the program decorated an donated these bandanas for animals who are up for adoption.