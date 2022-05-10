

aboutsung // Shutterstock

Lowest-paying jobs in San Diego

The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#49 (tie). Waiters and waitresses

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $36,000

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 18,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)



Canva

#49 (tie). Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $36,000

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 98,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ames, IA ($44,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)



The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#48. Stockers and order fillers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,860

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 19,660

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,020

– Employment: 2,451,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)



Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#47. Concierges

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,760

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,520

– Employment: 33,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($47,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,690)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($42,870)



Canva

#46. Bakers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,730

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,510

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– Employment: 181,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)

Canva

#45. Conveyor operators and tenders

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,600

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,010

– Employment: 28,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($62,910)

— Merced, CA ($53,190)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($46,630)



Unsplash

#44. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,510

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 19,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– Employment: 2,036,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)



Unsplash

#43. Floral designers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,450

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,100

– Employment: 36,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($44,600)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)



Canva

#42. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,360

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,150

– Employment: 34,140

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,120)

— Provo-Orem, UT ($41,660)



Jorge Royan // Wikicommons

#41. Costume attendants

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,320

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,590

– Employment: 3,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,230)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($62,350)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#40. Retail salespersons

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,300

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– Employment: 3,693,490

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)



Needpix

#39. Food batchmakers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,260

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,190

– Employment: 155,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)

— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)



Crew // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Bartenders

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,210

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,720

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)



U.S. Department of Agriculture // Flickr

#37. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,950

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,100

– Employment: 11,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($45,730)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,810)



Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#36. Childcare workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,930

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)

Canva

#35. Food preparation workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,630

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,630

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)



Igor_Koptilin // Shutterstock

#34. Gambling surveillance officers and gambling investigators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,570

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,080

– Employment: 9,190

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbus, OH ($75,880)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($56,500)

— Reno, NV ($50,090)



Atstock Productions // Shutterstock

#33. Telemarketers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,480

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 115,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,030)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,120)

— New Haven, CT ($48,680)



Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#32. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,450

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,970

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)



Canva

#31. Sewers, hand

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,430

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,350

– Employment: 4,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,150)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($35,820)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($35,780)

Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock

#30. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,300

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)



Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock

#29. Recreation workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,160

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,420

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– Employment: 264,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)



Martin Smith // Shutterstock

#28. Parking attendants

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,140

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,580

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,210

– Employment: 91,160

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)



VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#27. Food servers, nonrestaurant

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,010

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,140

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– Employment: 243,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)



Travis Grathwell // Flickr

#25 (tie). Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,920

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,220

– Employment: 9,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,160)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,250)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($39,710)

Canva

#25 (tie). Passenger attendants

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,920

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,380

– Employment: 21,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($47,240)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($43,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($40,730)



viviandnguyen_ // Flickr

#24. Packers and packagers, hand

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,910

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,620

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)



Canva

#23. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,860

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 710

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– Employment: 111,480

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)



Canva

#22. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,440

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,660

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,440

– Employment: 277,200

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,490)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,560)

— Ithaca, NY ($39,570)



Pfc. Dalton Precht // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Gambling cage workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,280

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,770

– Employment: 11,140

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,530)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,930)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($35,230)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#20. Baggage porters and bellhops

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,060

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,040

– Employment: 20,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,310)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,160)



UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock

#19. Sewing machine operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,950

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,880

– Employment: 116,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Appleton, WI ($43,060)

— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)



Jason Person // Shutterstock

#18. Cooks, short order

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,850

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 124,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)



Canva

#17. Physical therapist aides

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,640

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,370

– Employment: 42,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)

— Jackson, MS ($42,210)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)



Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#16. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,790

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#15. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,530

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)



Picsfive // Shutterstock

#14. Food cooking machine operators and tenders

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,430

– Employment: 26,710

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madison, WI ($44,500)

— Wausau, WI ($44,290)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($43,260)



Finist4 // Shutterstock

#13. Manicurists and pedicurists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,370

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,830

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,480

– Employment: 120,540

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)



Daniel Lee // Flickr

#12. Cooks, fast food

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,650

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)



Canva

#11. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,960

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,680

– Employment: 132,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($40,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($40,540)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,730)

Antoine Taveneaux // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Gambling dealers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,960

– Employment: 64,700

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($50,000)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($45,790)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($45,250)



Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#9. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,880

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,580

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)



Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

#8. Cashiers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,740

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 37,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)



Pxhere

#7. Fast food and counter workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,670

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 29,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)



Canva

#6. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,610

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 26,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)

aboutsung // Shutterstock

#4 (tie). Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,460

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)



Ryan Everton // Unsplash

#4 (tie). Dishwashers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,460

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)



Pexels

#3. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,420

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 54,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)



Unsplash

#2. Amusement and recreation attendants

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,400

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,620

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)



grivet // Shutterstock

#1. Gambling change persons and booth cashiers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,130

– Employment: 17,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($45,770)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($42,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,740)

