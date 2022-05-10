Lowest-paying jobs in San Diego
aboutsung // Shutterstock
Lowest-paying jobs in San Diego
The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.
The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.
Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#49 (tie). Waiters and waitresses
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $36,000
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 18,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,010
– Employment: 1,804,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)
— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)
Canva
#49 (tie). Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $36,000
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,780
– Employment: 98,970
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ames, IA ($44,000)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)
The Boston Globe // Getty Images
#48. Stockers and order fillers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,860
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 19,660
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,020
– Employment: 2,451,430
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)
Flamingo Images // Shutterstock
#47. Concierges
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,760
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470
National
– Annual mean salary: $37,520
– Employment: 33,560
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($47,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,690)
— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($42,870)
Canva
#46. Bakers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,730
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,510
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,300
– Employment: 181,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)
— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)
Canva
#45. Conveyor operators and tenders
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,600
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $37,010
– Employment: 28,650
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wheeling, WV-OH ($62,910)
— Merced, CA ($53,190)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($46,630)
Unsplash
#44. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,510
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 19,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,860
– Employment: 2,036,680
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)
Unsplash
#43. Floral designers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,450
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,100
– Employment: 36,000
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($44,600)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)
Canva
#42. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,360
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,150
– Employment: 34,140
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,780)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,120)
— Provo-Orem, UT ($41,660)
Jorge Royan // Wikicommons
#41. Costume attendants
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,320
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,590
– Employment: 3,380
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,230)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,160)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($62,350)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#40. Retail salespersons
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,300
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30,030
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,920
– Employment: 3,693,490
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)
Needpix
#39. Food batchmakers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,260
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 850
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,190
– Employment: 155,240
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)
— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)
— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)
Crew // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Bartenders
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,210
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,720
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,340
– Employment: 485,330
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)
U.S. Department of Agriculture // Flickr
#37. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,950
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,100
– Employment: 11,970
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($45,730)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,810)
Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock
#36. Childcare workers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,930
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,680
– Employment: 438,520
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)
— Napa, CA ($36,850)
Canva
#35. Food preparation workers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,630
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,630
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,810
– Employment: 783,350
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)
Igor_Koptilin // Shutterstock
#34. Gambling surveillance officers and gambling investigators
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,570
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $38,080
– Employment: 9,190
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Columbus, OH ($75,880)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($56,500)
— Reno, NV ($50,090)
Atstock Productions // Shutterstock
#33. Telemarketers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,480
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,670
– Employment: 115,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,030)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,120)
— New Haven, CT ($48,680)
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#32. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,450
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,970
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,580
– Employment: 723,430
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)
Canva
#31. Sewers, hand
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,430
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,350
– Employment: 4,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,150)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($35,820)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($35,780)
Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock
#30. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,300
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,130
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,040
– Employment: 220,380
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)
Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock
#29. Recreation workers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,160
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,420
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,020
– Employment: 264,020
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)
Martin Smith // Shutterstock
#28. Parking attendants
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,140
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,580
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,210
– Employment: 91,160
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)
VGstockstudio // Shutterstock
#27. Food servers, nonrestaurant
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,010
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,140
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,500
– Employment: 243,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Napa, CA ($46,270)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)
Travis Grathwell // Flickr
#25 (tie). Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,920
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,220
– Employment: 9,670
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,160)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,250)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($39,710)
Canva
#25 (tie). Passenger attendants
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,920
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,380
– Employment: 21,240
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($47,240)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($43,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($40,730)
viviandnguyen_ // Flickr
#24. Packers and packagers, hand
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,910
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,950
– Employment: 585,270
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)
— Rome, GA ($38,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)
Canva
#23. Automotive and watercraft service attendants
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,860
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 710
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,960
– Employment: 111,480
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)
— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)
Canva
#22. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,440
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,660
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,440
– Employment: 277,200
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,490)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,560)
— Ithaca, NY ($39,570)
Pfc. Dalton Precht // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Gambling cage workers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,280
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,770
– Employment: 11,140
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,530)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,930)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($35,230)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#20. Baggage porters and bellhops
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,060
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,040
– Employment: 20,530
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,310)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,760)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,160)
UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock
#19. Sewing machine operators
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,950
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 810
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,880
– Employment: 116,220
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Appleton, WI ($43,060)
— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)
Jason Person // Shutterstock
#18. Cooks, short order
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,850
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,110
– Employment: 124,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)
Canva
#17. Physical therapist aides
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,640
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,370
– Employment: 42,390
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)
— Jackson, MS ($42,210)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)
Nejron Photo // Shutterstock
#16. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,570
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,790
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,550
– Employment: 351,960
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)
Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock
#15. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,530
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,830
– Employment: 157,400
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)
Picsfive // Shutterstock
#14. Food cooking machine operators and tenders
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,410
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,430
– Employment: 26,710
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Madison, WI ($44,500)
— Wausau, WI ($44,290)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($43,260)
Finist4 // Shutterstock
#13. Manicurists and pedicurists
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,370
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,830
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,480
– Employment: 120,540
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)
— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)
Daniel Lee // Flickr
#12. Cooks, fast food
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,020
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,650
National
– Annual mean salary: $25,490
– Employment: 768,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)
Canva
#11. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,960
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,680
– Employment: 132,100
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($40,580)
— Anchorage, AK ($40,540)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,730)
Antoine Taveneaux // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Gambling dealers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,920
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,960
– Employment: 64,700
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($50,000)
— Killeen-Temple, TX ($45,790)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($45,250)
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#9. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,880
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,580
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,000
– Employment: 324,690
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)
— Madera, CA ($36,490)
Dean Drobot // Shutterstock
#8. Cashiers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,740
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 37,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,780
– Employment: 3,335,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)
Pxhere
#7. Fast food and counter workers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,670
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 29,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,060
– Employment: 3,095,120
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)
Canva
#6. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,610
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,110
– Employment: 26,910
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)
aboutsung // Shutterstock
#4 (tie). Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,460
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,130
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,690
– Employment: 336,970
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)
— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)
Ryan Everton // Unsplash
#4 (tie). Dishwashers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,460
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,350
– Employment: 377,040
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)
Pexels
#3. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,420
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 510
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,390
– Employment: 54,970
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)
Unsplash
#2. Amusement and recreation attendants
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,400
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,110
– Employment: 262,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)
— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)
grivet // Shutterstock
#1. Gambling change persons and booth cashiers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $30,960
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,130
– Employment: 17,150
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($45,770)
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($42,910)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,740)
