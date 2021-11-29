

Metros sending the most people to San Diego

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to San Diego using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to San Diego from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.



#50. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Worcester in 2014-2018: 499 (#9 most common destination from Worcester)

– Migration from San Diego to Worcester: 65 (#198 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 434 to San Diego



#49. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Miami in 2014-2018: 501 (#60 most common destination from Miami)

– Migration from San Diego to Miami: 566 (#55 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 65 to Miami



#48. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Omaha in 2014-2018: 505 (#12 most common destination from Omaha)

– Migration from San Diego to Omaha: 206 (#103 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 299 to San Diego



#47. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 507 (#32 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Migration from San Diego to Kansas City: 571 (#54 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 64 to Kansas City



#46. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 516 (#29 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Migration from San Diego to San Antonio: 1,114 (#25 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 598 to San Antonio



#45. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 520 (#15 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Migration from San Diego to Salt Lake City: 340 (#75 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 180 to San Diego



#44. Toledo, OH Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Toledo in 2014-2018: 534 (#7 most common destination from Toledo)

– Migration from San Diego to Toledo: 171 (#114 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 363 to San Diego



#43. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 538 (#10 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Migration from San Diego to Albuquerque: 428 (#66 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 110 to San Diego



#42. Bremerton-Silverdale, WA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Bremerton in 2014-2018: 546 (#2 most common destination from Bremerton)

– Migration from San Diego to Bremerton: 722 (#40 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 176 to Bremerton



#41. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Austin in 2014-2018: 550 (#29 most common destination from Austin)

– Migration from San Diego to Austin: 995 (#30 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 445 to Austin



#40. Fresno, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Fresno in 2014-2018: 560 (#14 most common destination from Fresno)

– Migration from San Diego to Fresno: 559 (#56 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 1 to San Diego



#39. Modesto, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Modesto in 2014-2018: 563 (#8 most common destination from Modesto)

– Migration from San Diego to Modesto: 135 (#134 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 428 to San Diego



#38. Madison, WI Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Madison in 2014-2018: 596 (#9 most common destination from Madison)

– Migration from San Diego to Madison: 273 (#85 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 323 to San Diego



#37. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Providence in 2014-2018: 614 (#13 most common destination from Providence)

– Migration from San Diego to Providence: 485 (#61 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 129 to San Diego



#36. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Tampa in 2014-2018: 634 (#35 most common destination from Tampa)

– Migration from San Diego to Tampa: 915 (#34 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 281 to Tampa



#35. Salinas, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Salinas in 2014-2018: 651 (#8 most common destination from Salinas)

– Migration from San Diego to Salinas: 751 (#38 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 100 to Salinas



#34. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 745 (#58 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from San Diego to Atlanta: 1,382 (#22 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 637 to Atlanta



#33. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Santa Maria in 2014-2018: 797 (#7 most common destination from Santa Maria)

– Migration from San Diego to Santa Maria: 1,455 (#21 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 658 to Santa Maria



#32. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 826 (#25 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Migration from San Diego to Baltimore: 973 (#32 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 147 to Baltimore



#31. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 862 (#22 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Migration from San Diego to Minneapolis: 660 (#45 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 202 to San Diego



#30. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 878 (#10 most common destination from Bakersfield)

– Migration from San Diego to Bakersfield: 1,148 (#24 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 270 to Bakersfield



#29. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from San Luis Obispo in 2014-2018: 895 (#4 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)

– Migration from San Diego to San Luis Obispo: 1,017 (#29 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 122 to San Luis Obispo



#28. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 990 (#2 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Migration from San Diego to Jacksonville: 1,273 (#23 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 283 to Jacksonville



#27. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 1,038 (#3 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Migration from San Diego to Pensacola: 391 (#72 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 647 to San Diego



#26. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 1,053 (#6 most common destination from Oxnard)

– Migration from San Diego to Oxnard: 1,516 (#19 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 463 to Oxnard



#25. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Detroit in 2014-2018: 1,083 (#20 most common destination from Detroit)

– Migration from San Diego to Detroit: 711 (#41 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 372 to San Diego



#24. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 1,089 (#11 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Migration from San Diego to Jacksonville: 880 (#36 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 209 to San Diego



#23. El Centro, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from El Centro in 2014-2018: 1,114 (#2 most common destination from El Centro)

– Migration from San Diego to El Centro: 1,103 (#26 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 11 to San Diego



#22. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 1,140 (#6 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Migration from San Diego to Colorado Springs: 703 (#42 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 437 to San Diego



#21. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Tucson in 2014-2018: 1,204 (#3 most common destination from Tucson)

– Migration from San Diego to Tucson: 1,496 (#20 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 292 to Tucson



#20. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,211 (#33 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Migration from San Diego to Philadelphia: 313 (#78 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 898 to San Diego



#19. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,228 (#25 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from San Diego to Houston: 1,943 (#14 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 715 to Houston



#18. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Hilton Head Island in 2014-2018: 1,370 (#1 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)

– Migration from San Diego to Hilton Head Island: 608 (#49 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 762 to San Diego



#17. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Denver in 2014-2018: 1,471 (#15 most common destination from Denver)

– Migration from San Diego to Denver: 1,877 (#16 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 406 to Denver



#16. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,587 (#18 most common destination from Boston)

– Migration from San Diego to Boston: 1,553 (#18 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 34 to San Diego



#15. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Portland in 2014-2018: 1,705 (#10 most common destination from Portland)

– Migration from San Diego to Portland: 2,328 (#12 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 623 to Portland



#14. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 1,783 (#5 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Migration from San Diego to Las Vegas: 2,852 (#8 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 1,069 to Las Vegas



#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,902 (#21 most common destination from Dallas)

– Migration from San Diego to Dallas: 3,063 (#6 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 1,161 to Dallas



#12. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 1,995 (#8 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Migration from San Diego to Sacramento: 2,071 (#13 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 76 to Sacramento



#11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Seattle in 2014-2018: 2,194 (#11 most common destination from Seattle)

– Migration from San Diego to Seattle: 2,996 (#7 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 802 to Seattle



#10. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 2,245 (#4 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Migration from San Diego to Urban Honolulu: 1,662 (#17 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 583 to San Diego



#9. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 2,522 (#4 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Migration from San Diego to Virginia Beach: 2,742 (#9 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 220 to Virginia Beach



#8. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from San Jose in 2014-2018: 2,753 (#6 most common destination from San Jose)

– Migration from San Diego to San Jose: 2,574 (#10 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 179 to San Diego



#7. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 2,976 (#10 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Migration from San Diego to Phoenix: 5,638 (#4 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 2,662 to Phoenix



#6. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Chicago in 2014-2018: 3,370 (#22 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from San Diego to Chicago: 1,928 (#15 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 1,442 to San Diego



#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from New York in 2014-2018: 3,740 (#32 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from San Diego to New York: 2,435 (#11 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 1,305 to San Diego



#4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Washington in 2014-2018: 4,109 (#10 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from San Diego to Washington: 3,689 (#5 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 420 to San Diego



#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 4,882 (#9 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Migration from San Diego to San Francisco: 6,835 (#3 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 1,953 to San Francisco



#2. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Riverside in 2014-2018: 13,566 (#2 most common destination from Riverside)

– Migration from San Diego to Riverside: 22,362 (#1 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 8,796 to Riverside



#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 17,009 (#3 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from San Diego to Los Angeles: 15,808 (#2 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 1,201 to San Diego