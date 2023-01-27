

Nirat.pix // Shutterstock

Colleges where graduates have the most student debt

A graduate looking at the sunset.

In August 2022, President Biden announced his plan for student loan forgiveness, garnering elation from many borrowers and criticism from those who felt the measure did not go far enough to alleviate the financial burden. However, the plan’s rollout did not go smoothly. As millions of borrowers’ applications flooded in—and the student loan debt crisis surpassed $1.74 trillion—student loan forgiveness is projected to hit a snag—or several.

Several court cases have continued to stall forgiveness efforts, tying up the execution of debt cancellation in legal purgatory. The sheer volume of applications has also created a backlog of roughly 2 million candidates, resulting in wait times exceeding three months. Further delaying the loan forgiveness process for many applicants are ongoing proceedings in a $6 billion settlement against a group of colleges, many of which are private for-profit institutions accused of defrauding students and other misconduct. Several colleges named in the settlement have appealed the decision.

As college enrollment continues to decline due to various factors—lack of affordability, fear of taking on debt, and doubts about the value of a degree, among others—making an informed decision about which college to attend has taken on an even greater sense of urgency. Stacker ranked the 35 colleges with the highest median debt after graduation, using Department of Education data on more than 5,200 U.S. colleges for the 2020-21 school year.

This analysis only includes loans accumulated while at the school awarding the graduation credentials—it doesn’t include private loans, parent loans, or loans originated at other schools for transfer students. Average annual costs, compiled by the DOE, include tuition, housing, materials, and fees, minus the average grants and scholarships awarded. They are listed, along with estimated enrollment, but don’t factor into the ranking.

Many schools on the list are private for-profit schools, which have long been embroiled in accusations of predatory lending behavior. Religious schools and art and design institutions are also frequent additions. Only one school on the list is a public university.

Read on to find out where college graduates accrue the most student debt.

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Dillard University, Louisiana (tie)

A large historic white building with an iron fence around the perimiter.

– Median student debt at graduation: $31,250

– Average annual cost: $19,105



Canva

#35. Methodist College, Illinois (tie)

Students graduating in black caps and gowns.

– Median student debt at graduation: $31,250

– Average annual cost: $25,714



Canva

#34. Amridge University, Alabama

Students working in a library.

– Median student debt at graduation: $31,417

– Average annual cost: $17,618



Mark Makela // Getty Images

#33. Morris College, South Carolina

A group of Morris College faculty, students and parents attending a meeting.

– Median student debt at graduation: $31,450

– Average annual cost: $16,397



Wileydoc // Shutterstock

#32. Shaw University, North Carolina

An entrance sign for Shaw University in front of a red brick building.

– Median student debt at graduation: $31,500

– Average annual cost: $23,809

Canva

#31. Ashford University, California

College students in a classroom.

– Median student debt at graduation: $31,802

– Average annual cost: $20,987



2C2K Photography // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Tougaloo College, Mississippi

A chapel on campus.

– Median student debt at graduation: $32,100

– Average annual cost: $13,382



Eric Glenn // Shutterstock

#29. University of Phoenix-Arizona, Arizona

A green lawn and palm trees in front of the University of Phoenix.

– Median student debt at graduation: $32,421

– Average annual cost: $52,572



Canva

#28. Aviation Institute of Maintenance-Manassas, Virginia

An aviation mechanic working on an airplane.

– Median student debt at graduation: $32,500

– Average annual cost: $24,161



Canva

#27. American InterContinental University-Atlanta, Georgia

A college professor teaching a small group of students.

– Median student debt at graduation: $32,501

– Average annual cost: $44,466

Ncpappy // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Livingstone College, North Carolina

A bear statue in front of Livingstone College.

– Median student debt at graduation: $32,875

– Average annual cost: $17,593



Canva

#25. Laurus College, California

A student in an orange sweater working on a laptop.

– Median student debt at graduation: $32,937

– Average annual cost: $11,683



Archipedia // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Newschool of Architecture and Design, California

A white building with dark windows and a sign for Newschool of Architecture.

– Median student debt at graduation: $32,985

– Average annual cost: $37,654



Robert P. Collins // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Miles College, Alabama

A historic red brick building with flags in front.

– Median student debt at graduation: $33,000

– Average annual cost: $14,912



Creative Commons // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Peirce College, Pennsylvania

A historic stone building with a Peirce College flag in front.

– Median student debt at graduation: $33,014

– Average annual cost: $8,382

Canva

#21. Humphreys University-Stockton and Modesto Campuses, California

A college student studying in a library.

– Median student debt at graduation: $33,167

– Average annual cost: $12,075



JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lane College, Tennessee

A historic red brick building with columns.

– Median student debt at graduation: $33,177

– Average annual cost: $14,109



JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#19. West Coast University-Miami, Florida

A tall reflective building bearing a West Coast University sign.

– Median student debt at graduation: $33,319

– Average annual cost: $173,224



Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Stratford University, Virginia

A tall White Stratford University building and parking lot.

– Median student debt at graduation: $33,374

– Average annual cost: $24,789



Lee A Wong // Shutterstock

#17. Southern California Institute of Architecture, California

A two-story concrete building that reads SCI-Arc on the front.

– Median student debt at graduation: $33,750

– Average annual cost: $49,091

Canva

#16. Benedict College, South Carolina

Students sitting at a library table studying.

– Median student debt at graduation: $34,500

– Average annual cost: $12,678



Abductive // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Allen University, South Carolina

A red brick historic building with white Greek columns and detailing.

– Median student debt at graduation: $35,000

– Average annual cost: $13,963



Canva

#14. Nazarene Bible College, Colorado

A group of people reading the Bible together.

– Median student debt at graduation: $36,253

– Average annual cost: $50,944



Clotee Pridgen Alloc… // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Grambling State University, Louisiana

A long brick hall with a clocktower on top.

– Median student debt at graduation: $36,750

– Average annual cost: $16,964



Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Provo College, Utah

A brick building with a metal sign on top.

– Median student debt at graduation: $37,000

– Average annual cost: $18,427

Canva

#11. American University of Health Sciences, California

Nursing students in school.

– Median student debt at graduation: $37,584

– Average annual cost: $22,951



Ajay Suresh from New York, NY, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Boston Architectural College, Massachusetts

A tall concrete building at dusk.

– Median student debt at graduation: $38,739

– Average annual cost: $28,343



DCStockPhotography // Shutterstock

#9. Strayer University-District of Columbia, Washington D.C.

A stone building with big windows.

– Median student debt at graduation: $40,023

– Average annual cost: $256,174



Canva

#8. Everglades University-Orlando, Florida

Students in a classroom during a lecture.

– Median student debt at graduation: $40,625

– Average annual cost: $30,535



MartinCommunicationsDept // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Martin University, Indiana

Two college students communicating with sign language in a library.

– Median student debt at graduation: $41,604

– Average annual cost: $14,764

Foto EAK // Shutterstock

#6. Eagle Gate College-Layton, Utah

Nursing students in a hallway.

– Median student debt at graduation: $41,639

– Average annual cost: $37,159



Canva

#5. Platt College-Aurora, Colorado

Students in a hospital room for nursing training.

– Median student debt at graduation: $41,667

– Average annual cost: $41,735



Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons

#4. American Baptist College, Tennessee

A red brick building with an iron arch sign in front.

– Median student debt at graduation: $43,000

– Average annual cost: $20,631



Canva

#3. Huntsville Bible College, Alabama

A student reading through a bible with a notebook and pencil.

– Median student debt at graduation: $43,625

– Average annual cost: $19,528



Canva

#2. Design Institute of San Diego, California

Interior design students looking at a layout on a tablet together.

– Median student debt at graduation: $45,000

– Average annual cost: $40,842

Canva

#1. The North Coast College, Ohio

Design students working togther with color palettes and images on a table.

– Median student debt at graduation: $48,148

– Average annual cost: $20,553