

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Top party schools in every state

A building on the campus of Vanderbilt University.

Many schools tout their high average GPAs, beautiful campuses, or competitive admission rates. However, few can boast a rich campus social life as a truly distinguishing feature. While academic rigor is arguably one of the most important facets of college life, four years of all work and no play can take a tremendous toll on some students. In fact, taking regular breaks from work has been shown to boost productivity—within good reason, of course.

Colleges and universities across America faced many changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including significant impacts on students’ social lives. According to a June 2021 report from the National Center for Education Statistics, an astounding 84% of undergraduates had some, if not all, of their courses shifted to remote learning in the spring of 2020. When students returned to campus for in-person instruction, social distancing and quarantines continued to affect the typical collegiate social scene. But now that pandemic-related restrictions have largely eased, students are ready to party again.

Using data released by Niche in December 2022, Stacker compiled a list revealing the colleges and universities with the best party scene in each state and Washington D.C. Factors in this 2023 ranking are access to nightlife, athletic culture, and Greek life, as well as student polling data. For each school, Stacker also included the national party scene rank, location, acceptance rate, and net price (average annual cost for a student to attend, after financial aid). States are listed in alphabetical order.

See which school in your state was ranked highest for its ability to play hard (and in some cases, work hard as well).

You may also like: Biggest HBCUs in America



University of College // Shutterstock

Alabama: The University of Alabama

A building at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

– National party scene rank: #4

– Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

– Acceptance rate: 80%

– Net price: $20,518

The best parties at the University of Alabama are built on two pillars: Greek life and Alabama Crimson Tide football. Tailgating is a popular game day activity and UA has boasted the largest fraternity and sorority memberships in the U.S. since 2011.



Gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

Alaska: University of Alaska Southeast

A building at the University of Alaska Southeast.

– National party scene rank: #775

– Location: Juneau, AK

– Acceptance rate: 64%

– Net price: $10,506

Overlooking a lake in Juneau, University of Alaska Southeast’s beautiful campus is the perfect backdrop to let loose. However, when it comes to the national average, Alaska’s schools are relatively low-key partiers. Students in Alaska tend to revolve their social activities around taking advantage of the outdoors (perhaps taking a few beers with them for the campfire).



Kristopher Kettner // Shutterstock

Arizona: University of Arizona

The entrance sign to the campus of the University of Arizona in Tucson.

– National party scene rank: #42

– Location: Tucson, AZ

– Acceptance rate: 85%

– Net price: $15,620

According to a poll of University of Arizona students, football games against rival Arizona State University generate the biggest annual bashes. A close second is the school’s huge pool parties, which are so legendary they’re the reason former NFL player Rob Gronkowski decided to attend this university.



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

Arkansas: University of Arkansas

Two people walking through the campus gates of the University of Arkansas.

– National party scene rank: #60

– Location: Fayetteville, AR

– Acceptance rate: 78%

– Net price: $16,759

Going out is a regular occurrence at the University of Arkansas, and there tends to be a range of options for students. Most of the biggest parties, like Row Week, happen during the latter half of the week through the weekend around the fraternity houses.



Claudine Van Massenhove // Shutterstock

California: University of California – Santa Barbara

The Henley Gate leading into the University of California – Santa Barbara.

– National party scene rank: #1

– Location: Santa Barbara, CA

– Acceptance rate: 37%

– Net price: $17,223

The University of California’s Santa Barbara campus, located on the beautiful California coast, promotes having a good time year-round. However, two annual celebrations make this university stand out as the best party school in America: Deltopia, a wild spring break street party, and Halloween, where both the community and school offer long lists of events.

You may also like: Best private colleges in America



Sopotnicki // Shutterstock

Colorado: University of Colorado – Boulder

The entrance to the University of Colorado Boulder, with the campus in the background.

– National party scene rank: #25

– Location: Boulder, CO

– Acceptance rate: 84%

– Net price: $21,198

St. Patrick’s Day and Halloween are two huge party holidays at the University of Colorado – Boulder. For over 10 years, marijuana has been legalized for recreational use in the state, so it’s no surprise students also love to celebrate the unofficial cannabis holiday known as 4/20.



Winston Tan // Shutterstock

Connecticut: Yale University

The Yale campus in New Haven as viewed from Harkness Tower.

– National party scene rank: #67

– Location: New Haven, CT

– Acceptance rate: 7%

– Net price: $17,511

Just because it’s an Ivy League school doesn’t mean it doesn’t know how to party. The academically rigorous university is Connecticut’s biggest party school, with flagship events such as Spring Fling, where big-name artists like A$AP Ferg perform. One of the school’s biggest events, the 80s-themed “Safety Dance,” was even canceled in 2012 because it became too rowdy.



Cargoudel // Wikimedia Commons

Delaware: University of Delaware

The University of Delaware in Newark, with Memorial Hall in the background and Magnolia Circle in the foreground.

– National party scene rank: #30

– Location: Newark, DE

– Acceptance rate: 66%

– Net price: $19,747

Delaware may be one of the smallest states, but its ability to throw a good party shouldn’t be underestimated. The University of Delaware has an A+ party scene grade, thanks to events like St. Patrick’s Day, UDance, and homecoming weekend.



Jackson Myers/Flickr Commons

Florida: Florida State University

– National party scene rank: #3

– Location: Tallahassee, FL

– Acceptance rate: 32%

– Net price: $12,815

Florida State University’s social scene revolves mainly around Greek life and sports—with football game days being the rallying points. Students love to tailgate and party when ESPN College Game Day broadcasts its show at the school.



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Georgia: University of Georgia

Dormitory apartment buildings at the University of Georgia at dusk.

– National party scene rank: #7

– Location: Athens, GA

– Acceptance rate: 48%

– Net price: $16,580

University of Georgia not only knows how to throw down by Georgia’s standards, but by national standards as well. The biggest parties revolve around the weekends in which the Bulldogs go head-to-head with rivals such as the University of Florida Gators.

You may also like: Can you pass this 8th grade assessment test?



Jeff Greenberg // Getty Images

Hawaii: University of Hawaii at Manoa

The entrance to the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

– National party scene rank: #482

– Location: Honolulu, HI

– Acceptance rate: 84%

– Net price: $15,193

Parties aren’t what they used to be at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where annual Floatopia parties—imagine an ocean full of people in floaties—and Pro Bowl parties were all the rage. The Pro Bowl hasn’t been played in Hawaii since 2016, but the school hosted a fun welcome-back foam party in fall 2022 and nearly one-fifth of UH Manoa students polled say there are many party options throughout the week.



Davidharlan/Wikimedia Commons

Idaho: University of Idaho

– National party scene rank: #145

– Location: Moscow, ID

– Acceptance rate: 74%

– Net price: $14,929

At the University of Idaho, weekly celebrations tend to start on Wednesdays, raging on through the weekend. Homecoming in the fall is the biggest event, and second come certain signature frat parties, like Mardi Gras, Jock Jams, and Beta Rave.



Leigh Trail // Shutterstock

Illinois: University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign

Students walking outdoors on a quad at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign college campus.

– National party scene rank: #10

– Location: Urbana, IL

– Acceptance rate: 63%

– Net price: $13,517

Although students report plenty of parties on any given week, the University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign is known for one annual event in particular: Unofficial. For over 20 years, this has been UIUC’s unofficial St. Patrick’s Day celebration, as the real holiday typically falls over spring break when undergrads are away from campus. Students celebrate Unofficial by wearing green, hosting tons of parties, and hitting up local bars.



IT Communications Office/Wikimedia Commons

Indiana: Indiana University – Bloomington

– National party scene rank: #16

– Location: Bloomington, IN

– Acceptance rate: 80%

– Net price: $13,191

Students at Indiana University – Bloomington look forward to the famous “Little 500” every year, in which people compete in relay races on bicycles. It’s a big sporting event that rallies students and even residents of the surrounding area.



Tony Webster/Wikimedia Commons

Iowa: University of Iowa

– National party scene rank: #17

– Location: Iowa City, IA

– Acceptance rate: 84%

– Net price: $17,452

When the Iowa versus Iowa State football game comes around, students at the University of Iowa take tailgating just as seriously as the sports event itself.

You may also like: How student debt has grown in every state



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

Kansas: University of Kansas

An aerial view of the University of Kansas in Lawrence.

– National party scene rank: #36

– Location: Lawrence, KS

– Acceptance rate: 91%

– Net price: $20,054

March Madness holds true for students at the University of Kansas in particular, thanks to the school’s wildly successful basketball team. The team has appeared in the tournament consistently every year for the last 32 years, so basketball season usually invites much cause for celebration.



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

Kentucky: University of Kentucky

The entrance sign and foliage background leading to the campus of the University of Kentucky.

– National party scene rank: #79

– Location: Lexington, KY

– Acceptance rate: 96%

– Net price: $19,831

Much like their University of Kansas counterparts, University of Kentucky Wildcats fans love to party around basketball season. The team has been in the Final Four 17 times, with its last win in 2015. March Madness on State Street is usually where the festivities are held.



William A. Morgan // Shutterstock

Louisiana: Tulane University

The Tulane University administration building and sign.

– National party scene rank: #2

– Location: New Orleans, LA

– Acceptance rate: 11%

– Net price: $47,413

Tulane University students can find parties almost every day of the week, but no celebration tops that of Mardi Gras, where students join locals for parades, bead-throwing, and King Cake-eating.



John Phelan/Wikimedia Commons

Maine: University of Maine

– National party scene rank: #166

– Location: Orono, ME

– Acceptance rate: 92%

– Net price: $16,365

When it comes to the party scene at the University of Maine, giving back is key. The school’s biggest event, Maine Day, includes a barbecue and parade. Maine Day also includes service projects for students, staff, and alumni to participate in.



Baltimore Heritage // Wikimedia Commons

Maryland: Morgan State University

Holmes Hall on the campus of Morgan State University.

– National party scene rank: #59

– Location: Baltimore, MD

– Acceptance rate: 74%

– Net price: $16,651

The most popular parties at Morgan State University center around celebrating the school itself. In the fall, Homecoming Week is chock full of events like pep rallies, parades, a Homecoming Gala, and the homecoming football game. In the spring, I Love Morgan Week recognizes student achievements with fun celebrations like concerts and carnivals.

You may also like: Best private high school in every state



Feng Cheng // Shutterstock

Massachusetts: University of Massachusetts – Amherst

A University of Massachusetts (UMASS) Amherst campus landscape.

– National party scene rank: #45

– Location: Amherst, MA

– Acceptance rate: 65%

– Net price: $22,505

The University of Massachusetts – Amherst is best known for The Blarney Blowout, a weekend of epic house parties all across town in early celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Halloween weekend, or “Halloweekend,” also brings a full slate of campus-sponsored events. Campus dining halls even host a lobster dinner for students to take advantage of before heading out to party.



Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

Michigan: Michigan State University

An entrance to Michigan State University in East Lansing.

– National party scene rank: #20

– Location: East Lansing, MI

– Acceptance rate: 76%

– Net price: $16,655

From Wednesday through Saturday, students can find parties of all kinds and sizes at Michigan State University. Few, however, can rival MSU’s celebrations around their games against rival University of Michigan.



Pinkcandy // Shutterstock

Minnesota: University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

Bruininks Hall at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

– National party scene rank: #56

– Location: Minneapolis, MN

– Acceptance rate: 70%

– Net price: $17,729

For over 100 years, University of Minnesota – Twin Cities students and alumni have enjoyed a week’s worth of parties and activities during Homecoming. Spring Jam is also a popular one-day campus-sponsored event offering music, rides, food, and fun for students and the surrounding community.



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

Mississippi: University of Mississippi

A group of students sitting in the grass on the campus of the University of Mississippi.

– National party scene rank: #13

– Location: University , MS

– Acceptance rate: 88%

– Net price: $13,540

Students at the University of Mississippi love their varsity sports teams and nearly half of those polled say football season brings the best parties. Greek life is also popular at Ole Miss, especially when the weather turns warm and fraternities throw spring parties with themes like Woodstock and Groundhog Day.



Holzman Moss Bottino Architecture/Wikimedia Commons

Missouri: University of Missouri

– National party scene rank: #53

– Location: Columbia, MO

– Acceptance rate: 82%

– Net price: $16,930

Partying at Mizzou starts early, with Syllabus Week kicking off the debauchery on campus. This is the time in which classes first start, so teachers usually hand out syllabuses for the semester and end class early. Homecoming is also a popular time to get rowdy.

You may also like: Most liberal colleges in America



EQRoy // Shutterstock

Montana: Montana State University

A building on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman.

– National party scene rank: #254

– Location: Bozeman, MT

– Acceptance rate: 81%

– Net price: $17,656

The annual football game against rival University of Montana—known to students as Cat-Griz based on the school mascots—tops the list of best Montana State University parties. With the school’s location in the northern Rocky Mountains, it’s also no surprise students love to hit the slopes—perhaps have a beverage to warm them up afterwards.



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

Nebraska: University of Nebraska – Lincoln

A sculpture, Archie the Mammoth, at Lloyd G. Tanner Plaza on the campus of the University of Nebraska.

– National party scene rank: #116

– Location: Lincoln, NE

– Acceptance rate: 78%

– Net price: $17,341

The University of Nebraska – Lincoln gets most excited about football games, Halloween, and their homecoming parade. However, students can find some celebration or another throughout the week.



f.christian // Shutterstock

Nevada: University of Nevada – Reno

The University of Nevada – Reno campus at night.

– National party scene rank: #163

– Location: Reno, NV

– Acceptance rate: 87%

– Net price: $16,359

When the University of Nevada – Reno goes up against the University of Nevada – Las Vegas for their annual football showdown, parties erupt all around campus. Despite the fact that UNLV had kept possession of the Fremont Cannon for several straight years, the Reno Wolf Pack still shows up to flaunt their school spirit.



Millyard800 // Shutterstock

New Hampshire: University of New Hampshire

A brick building on the campus of the University of New Hampshire.

– National party scene rank: #129

– Location: Durham, NH

– Acceptance rate: 85%

– Net price: $24,847

Despite past concerns about students taking things too far and appropriating Mexican culture, nearly half of University of New Hampshire students surveyed report Cinco de Mayo remains the biggest party of the year. Varsity sports are also popular on campus, making homecoming another top annual event.



Benjamin Clapp // Shutterstock

New Jersey: Rutgers University–New Brunswick

The gates to Rutgers Univerisity at night.

– National party scene rank: #24

– Location: Piscataway, NJ

– Acceptance rate: 67%

– Net price: $17,835

Like many other schools, students at Rutgers party hard on football game days and Halloween. Rutgers Day, a celebration highlighting university accomplishments, also tops the school’s list of best parties. This event occurs annually on the last day of April and includes food, live music, and many other exhibits.

You may also like: 2-year degrees that can earn you the most money



Holzman Moss Bottino Architecture // Shutterstock

New Mexico: New Mexico State University

The New Mexico State University Center for the Arts as viewed at night.

– National party scene rank: #250

– Location: Las Cruces, NM

– Acceptance rate: 63%

– Net price: $11,467

Students at New Mexico State University love to cheer on their Aggies. On football game days—especially those against rivals University of New Mexico and University of Texas at El Paso—tailgating is the most popular way to party.



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

New York: Syracuse University

John Crouse Memorial College, home to Syracuse University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts.

– National party scene rank: #8

– Location: Syracuse, NY

– Acceptance rate: 69%

– Net price: $47,177

The biggest annual student party at New York’s Syracuse University is Mayfest, a giant outdoor concert held in the spring. In the fall, Syracuse rings in the new school year with Juice Jam, another large concert.



Rosemarie Mosteller // Shutterstock

North Carolina: North Carolina A&T State University

James Barnhill’s “February One” sculpture, located on North Carolina A&T State University’s campus.

– National party scene rank: #47

– Location: Greensboro, NC

– Acceptance rate: 57%

– Net price: $9,541

Homecoming is huge for North Carolina A&T State University students, with a packed calendar making it the best party of the year. Along with the typical pep rallies and football game, Homecoming Week offers events like step shows, concerts, a fashion show, and the “Gym Jam,” a massive party held in the school’s basketball arena.



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

North Dakota: University of North Dakota

An aerial drone view of the University of North Dakota’s campus.

– National party scene rank: #119

– Location: Grand Forks, ND

– Acceptance rate: 87%

– Net price: $16,780

Hockey is a popular sport at UND and big game days make for great parties. Students cheer on their Fighting Hawks against rival team the Minnesota Gophers and get really amped when the team makes the Frozen Four, the annual NCAA men’s hockey semifinals.



Robert A. Powell // Shutterstock

Ohio: Ohio University

Cherry Blossoms in bloom in front of an entrance sign for Ohio University.

– National party scene rank: #14

– Location: Athens, OH

– Acceptance rate: 87%

– Net price: $23,307

Fest Season at Ohio University is a spring party tradition over multiple weekends. Beginning early in the morning and lasting all day, the events range from house parties to street parties such as High Fest and Congo Fest. Sadly, the huge concert lineup known as #Fest (The Number Fest) was shuttered in 2020.

You may also like: Best boarding schools in America



Center For Teaching Excellence/Flickr Commons

Oklahoma: University of Oklahoma

– National party scene rank: #33

– Location: Norman, OK

– Acceptance rate: 83%

– Net price: $21,836

At the University of Oklahoma, school spirit runs strong, with Greek life and football dominating the social scenes. Students start festivities early with “Thirsty Thursdays” before their weekends even start.



Don Hankins/Flickr Commons

Oregon: University of Oregon

– National party scene rank: #80

– Location: Eugene, OR

– Acceptance rate: 84%

– Net price: $17,646

Partying in the Pacific Northwest is done best at the University of Oregon, where students rally around Civil War, the aptly named football game against rival Ohio State University. Students also participate in Whistler College Weekend, a popular Canadian ski trip.



Kristopher Kettner // Shutterstock

Pennsylvania: Penn State

Students and adults walking in front of the Old Main building on the campus of Penn State.

– National party scene rank: #12

– Location: University Park, PA

– Acceptance rate: 56%

– Net price: $26,151

Though football is usually cause for celebration at Penn State, the school also loves to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the form of State Patty’s, where students flock to local bars to day-drink.



Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

Rhode Island: Providence College

Aquinas Hall at Providence College.

– National party scene rank: #111

– Location: Providence, RI

– Acceptance rate: 54%

– Net price: $37,284

Providence may be home to an Ivy League school (that would be Brown University), but it’s also home to Providence College, which holds the title of the best party-scene in the smallest state. Students get especially rowdy at Golf Party, a day when students dress in their finest pastels and flood Eaton Street for all-day celebrations.



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

South Carolina: University of South Carolina

The entrance sign for the campus of the University of South Carolina.

– National party scene rank: #26

– Location: Columbia, SC

– Acceptance rate: 68%

– Net price: $21,784

Ahead of the Gamecocks’ annual game against rival Clemson, students at the University of South Carolina gather for Tiger Burn, a rally and party where students set a giant Clemson tiger ablaze.

You may also like: How diverse are the 10 most selective universities?



Eric Hurlburt // Shutterstock

South Dakota: University of South Dakota

East Hall on the campus of the University of South Dakota.

– National party scene rank: #130

– Location: Vermillion, SD

– Acceptance rate: 91%

– Net price: $18,480

Besides Greek Life, pride at University of South Dakota is showcased during the weeklong campus tradition, Dakota Days. Students participate in a parade and many night parties during D-Days (also known among students as Hate State Week—a dig against their rivals at South Dakota State University).



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Tennessee: Vanderbilt University

A building on the campus of Vanderbilt University.

– National party scene rank: #31

– Location: Nashville, TN

– Acceptance rate: 12%

– Net price: $25,804

Every spring since 1971, Vanderbilt University’s Rites of Spring has rallied students together for fun and star-studded slates of musical performances from some of the top artists in rock, indie, hip hop, and rap.



Kushal Bose // Shutterstock

Texas: University of Texas – Austin

The University of Texas – Austin’s tower glowing at night in white/orange to celebrate an athletic victory.

– National party scene rank: #21

– Location: Austin, TX

– Acceptance rate: 32%

– Net price: $16,892

During RoundUp weekend, Greek fraternities and sororities at the University of Texas – Austin host the biggest parties and performers at their houses. Students can also delight in crawfish boils per Southern tradition.



Chad Robertson Media // Shutterstock

Utah: University of Utah

The University of Utah’s entrance sign.

– National party scene rank: #240

– Location: Salt Lake City, UT

– Acceptance rate: 79%

– Net price: $12,881

University of Utah’s Crimson Nights bring students together during the first week of school. Students host parties, participate in school-sponsored activities, and get free food. Students also tend to party before the big football game against Brigham Young University, dubbed the “Holy War.”



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

Vermont: University of Vermont

The Williams Science Hall at the University of Vermont.

– National party scene rank: #195

– Location: Burlington, VT

– Acceptance rate: 71%

– Net price: $20,235

Students at the University of Vermont have a unique way of celebrating the semester’s end: the Naked Bike Ride. On the night before final exams begin, students gather to take off their clothes and cycle around campus. Equally as popular, many students gather on the Redstone Campus at 4:20 p.m. on April 20 to celebrate the unofficial marijuana holiday by—you guessed it—smoking together.

You may also like: 25 oldest colleges in America



terren in Virginia/Wikimedia Commons

Virginia: University of Virginia

– National party scene rank: #23

– Location: Charlottesville, VA

– Acceptance rate: 23%

– Net price: $19,043

At the University of Virginia, Foxfield Races reigns king of all celebrations. The bi-annual event features students breaking out their preppiest attire and partying before the horse races at Foxfield get underway.



EQRoy // Shutterstock

Washington D.C.: Howard University

An entrance sign to Howard University with brick buildings in the background.

– National party scene rank: #5

– Location: Washington D.C.

– Acceptance rate: 39%

– Net price: $23,233

Over 60% of students surveyed say Howard University has plenty of options for those looking to party Wednesday through Saturday. Homecoming is hands down the most popular time of year for parties at Howard. The university fills the week’s schedule with fun events ranging from bar crawls and block parties to step shows and a day of service.



Steve Smith // Shutterstock

Washington: Washington State University

The Washington State University campus during the day.

– National party scene rank: #41

– Location: Pullman, WA

– Acceptance rate: 80%

– Net price: $17,931

At Washington State University, Halloween is such a big social event that it has turned into “Halloweek,” where students dress up in different costumes every day and prolong the holiday as long as they can.



Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

West Virginia: West Virginia University

Woodburn Circle on University Avenue on the campus of West Virginia University.

– National party scene rank: #11

– Location: Morgantown, WV

– Acceptance rate: 84%

– Net price: $13,087

Students are welcomed to the West Virginia University campus each fall with FallFest, a large gathering where people can enjoy concerts, film marathons, and dance parties.



youngryand // Shutterstock

Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin – Madison

The entrance to the agriculture building at the University of Wisconsin.

– National party scene rank: #6

– Location: Madison, WI

– Acceptance rate: 57%

– Net price: $14,030

The University of Wisconsin has a special Halloween tradition in the form of Freak Fest. Students buy tickets and gather on Madison’s State Street for the area’s largest Halloween party and music festival. Unfortunately, the pandemic shut down the fest in 2020, 2021, and 2022, and it’s future is in jeopardy.

You may also like: 50 best college movies



Thecoldmidwest/Wikimedia Commons

Wyoming: University of Wyoming

– National party scene rank: #245

– Location: Laramie, WY

– Acceptance rate: 94%

– Net price: $12,224

During the weekend, the University of Wyoming has parties that range from house bashes to large-scale frat parties. Students get especially rowdy around homecoming, Halloween, and finals week.