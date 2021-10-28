

Canva

Best colleges in California

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in California using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. University of California – Irvine (Irvine)

– Acceptance rate: 27% (1170-1420 SAT)

– Net Price: $15,268

#9. University of California – Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara)

– Acceptance rate: 30% (1230-1480 SAT)

– Net Price: $16,767

#8. University of California – Berkeley (Berkeley)

– Acceptance rate: 16% (1330-1530 SAT)

– Net Price: $18,522

#7. Harvey Mudd College (Claremont)

– Acceptance rate: 14% (1490-1570 SAT)

– Net Price: $39,411

#6. Claremont McKenna College (Claremont)

– Acceptance rate: 10% (1360-1510 SAT)

– Net Price: $24,456

#5. University of California – Los Angeles (Los Angeles)

– Acceptance rate: 12% (1300-1530 SAT)

– Net Price: $15,718

#4. California Institute of Technology (Pasadena)

– Acceptance rate: 6% (1530-1560 SAT)

– Net Price: $27,438

#3. Pomona College (Claremont)

– Acceptance rate: 7% (1390-1540 SAT)

– Net Price: $18,500

#2. University of Southern California (Los Angeles)

– Acceptance rate: 11% (1360-1530 SAT)

– Net Price: $37,521

#1. Stanford University (Stanford)

– Acceptance rate: 4% (1440-1570 SAT)

– Net Price: $16,779

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in California