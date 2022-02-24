

Doug Pensinger // Getty Images

Arizona Wildcats’ highest NFL draft picks since 1970

While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State—the list goes on and on.

But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game. Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the Arizona Wildcats using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

#20. Cleveland Crosby (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #54 overall in 1980

– Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#19. Chris Henry (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #50 overall in 2007

– Drafted by: Tennessee Titans

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#18. Joe Tofflemire (C)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #44 overall in 1989

– Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#17. Brooks Reed (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #42 overall in 2011

– Drafted by: Houston Texans

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (0 Pro Bowls)

#16. Rob Gronkowski (TE)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #42 overall in 2010

– Drafted by: New England Patriots

– Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (5 Pro Bowls)

#15. Eben Britton (T)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #39 overall in 2009

– Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#14. Darryll Lewis (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #38 overall in 1991

– Drafted by: Houston Texans

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (1 Pro Bowls)

#13. Chuck Levy (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #38 overall in 1994

– Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#12. Jackie Wallace (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #34 overall in 1973

– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#11. Dennis Northcutt (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #32 overall in 2000

– Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#10. Mark Arneson (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #32 overall in 1972

– Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

– Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (0 Pro Bowls)

#9. Vance Johnson (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #31 overall in 1985

– Drafted by: Denver Broncos

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (0 Pro Bowls)

#8. Trung Canidate (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #31 overall in 2000

– Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#7. Antoine Cason (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #27 overall in 2008

– Drafted by: San Diego Chargers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#6. John Fina (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #27 overall in 1992

– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (0 Pro Bowls)

#5. Mike Dawson (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #22 overall in 1976

– Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

#4. Anthony Smith (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #11 overall in 1990

– Drafted by: Los Angeles Raiders

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#3. Chris McAlister (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 1999

– Drafted by: Baltimore Ravens

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (3 Pro Bowls)

#2. Chris Singleton (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #8 overall in 1990

– Drafted by: New England Patriots

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#1. Ricky Hunley (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 1984

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)