Alexey Andr Tkachenko // Shutterstock

Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Arizona

In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most top 100 ranked beers in Arizona using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Arizona breweries have the tastiest offerings.

#20. Sun Up Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #1. White Russian Imperial Stout (Stout – American Imperial)

#19. Oak Creek Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #88. Snake Charmer IPA (IPA – American)

— #90. IPA (IPA – American)

#18. Sonoran Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #86. Inebriator Stout (Stout – American Imperial)

— #89. White Chocolate Ale (Wheat Beer – American Pale)

#17. The Shop Beer Co.

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #64. F.Y.I.T.M. (IPA – Imperial)

— #99. Church Music (IPA – New England)

#16. Wanderlust Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #40. Pan-American Stout (Stout – Oatmeal)

— #91. 928 Local (Farmhouse Ale – Saison)

#15. Pueblo Vida Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #18. Northwest IPA (IPA – American)

— #20. Microburst (Pale Ale – American)

#14. Historic Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 3

– Highest ranked beers:

— #66. Deer Lord (Altbier)

— #72. Piehole Porter (Porter – American)

— #82. Opposable IPA (IPA – American)

#13. Thunder Canyon Brewery

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 3

– Highest ranked beers:

— #62. Doble Diablo (Dubbel)

— #85. Good Vibrations IPA (IPA – American)

— #87. Blackout Stout (Stout – Oatmeal)

#12. Barrio Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 3

– Highest ranked beers:

— #61. Mocha Java Stout (Stout – English)

— #69. Citrazona IPA (IPA – American)

— #98. Blonde (Blonde Ale – American)

#11. Borderlands Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 3

– Highest ranked beers:

— #29. Toole Avenue (IPA – American)

— #45. German Chocolate Cake (Porter – American)

— #94. Citrana Sour (Sour – Gose)

#10. The Beer Research Institute

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 3

– Highest ranked beers:

— #19. Lolli (Pale Ale – Belgian)

— #30. Morning Sex (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

— #34. 480G IPA (IPA – American)

#9. Mother Road Brewery

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 3

– Highest ranked beers:

— #6. Tower Station IPA (IPA – American)

— #74. Lost Highway Black India Pale Ale (IPA – Black / Cascadian Dark Ale)

— #78. Daily Driver (IPA – American)

#8. SanTan Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 4

– Highest ranked beers:

— #57. Juicy Jack (IPA – New England)

— #70. MoonJuice IPA (IPA – American)

— #81. HopShock IPA (IPA – American)

#7. Huss Brewing Co

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 4

– Highest ranked beers:

— #5. Koffee Kölsch (Kölsch)

— #59. Orange Blossom Ale (Wheat Beer – American Pale)

— #93. Scottsdale Blonde (Kölsch)

#6. Four Peaks Brewing Company – 8th Street Brewery

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 5

– Highest ranked beers:

— #27. Sirius Black (Stout – Russian Imperial)

— #47. Double Knot (IPA – Imperial)

— #58. Hopsquatch Barleywine (Barleywine – American)

#5. Wren House Brewing Co

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 6

– Highest ranked beers:

— #9. Spellbinder (IPA – New England)

— #36. Wrenovation (IPA – American)

— #43. Jomax (Stout – Oatmeal)

#4. Fate Brewing Company – North Scottsdale

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 6

– Highest ranked beers:

— #8. Shot In The Arm (Stout – American Imperial)

— #11. Candy Bar Milk Stout (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

— #41. Hatch Chile Gatos (Chile Beer)

#3. Dragoon Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 7

– Highest ranked beers:

— #12. Dragoon IPA (IPA – American)

— #17. Stronghold Session Ale (Mild Ale – English Dark)

— #48. Saison Blue (Farmhouse Ale – Saison)

#2. Tombstone Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 12

– Highest ranked beers:

— #4. Tombstone Brewing IPA (IPA – New England)

— #7. Dank Fruit Double (IPA – Imperial)

— #10. Another Exercise In Mediocrity (IPA – Imperial)

#1. Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in Arizona: 17

– Highest ranked beers:

— #2. Barrel Aged American Presidential Stout (Stout – American Imperial)

— #3. DC Mountain Double IPA (IPA – Imperial)

— #15. Sonoran Prince (Wild Ale)

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Arizona