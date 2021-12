OMDb

Famous actresses from Arizona

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Arizona from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Alexandra Shipp

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (not available)

– Known for:

— Ororo Munroe / Storm in “X-Men: Apocalypse” (2016)

— Ororo Munroe / Storm in “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” (2019)

— Abby in “Love, Simon” (2018)



Kaitlyn Dever

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (12/21/1996)

– Known for:

— Amy in “Booksmart” (2019)

— Marie Adler in “Unbelievable” (2019)

— Jayden in “Short Term 12” (2013)



Emma Stone

– Born: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA (11/6/1988)

– Known for:

— Mia in “La La Land” (2016)

— Olive in “Easy A” (2010)

— Skeeter Phelan in “The Help” (2011)



Hailey Bieber

– Born: Tucson, Arizona, USA (11/22/1996)

– Known for:

— Hailey Baldwin in “Ocean’s Eight” (2018)

— Hailey Baldwin / Haley Baldwin in “Love Advent” (2015-2016)

— Hailey in “Spotify Billboard News” (2021)



Brooke Langton

– Born: Arizona, USA (11/27/1970)

– Known for:

— Annabelle Farrell in “The Replacements” (2000)

— Jackie Miller in “Friday Night Lights” (2007-2008)

— Lt. Maddie Rawlings in “The Last Ship” (2018)

Samantha Hanratty

– Born: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA (9/20/1995)

– Known for:

— Kassidi in “Shameless” (2017-2018)

— Teen Misty in “Yellowjackets” (2021)

— Jennifer Lynne in “Zoe Gone” (2014)



Ambyr Childers

– Born: Cottonwood, Arizona, USA (7/18/1988)

– Known for:

— Elizabeth Dodd in “The Master” (2012)

— Iris Parker in “We Are What We Are” (2013)

— Kelly in “Vice” (2015)



Lynda Carter

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (7/24/1951)

– Known for:

— Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in “Wonder Woman” (1975-1979)

— Principal Powers in “Sky High” (2005)

— Pauline in “The Dukes of Hazzard” (2005)



Mare Winningham

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (5/16/1959)

– Known for:

— Mary in “Philomena” (2013)

— Wendy Beamish in “St. Elmo’s Fire” (1985)

— Emily Carson in “Turner & Hooch” (1989)



Haley Lu Richardson

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (3/7/1995)

– Known for:

— Stella in “Five Feet Apart” (2019)

— Casey in “Columbus” (2017)

— Krista in “The Edge of Seventeen” (2016)

Kimiko Glenn

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (6/27/1989)

– Known for:

— Peni Parker in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018)

— Brook Soso in “Orange Is the New Black” (2014-2019)

— Liv in “Nerve” (2016)



Barbara Eden

– Born: Tucson, Arizona, USA (8/23/1931)

– Known for:

— Jeannie / Jeannie II / Jeannie’s Mother in “I Dream of Jeannie” (1965-1970)

— Stella Johnson in “Harper Valley P.T.A.” (1978)

— Lt Cathy Connors in “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea” (1961)



Mika Boorem

– Born: Tucson, Arizona, USA (8/18/1987)

– Known for:

— Mika Harms in “Hollywood.Con” (2021)

— Penny Chadwick in “Blue Crush” (2002)

— Emily in “Good Day for It” (2011)



Shannon Woodward

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (12/17/1984)

– Known for:

— Elsie Hughes in “Westworld” (2016-2018)

— Sabrina / Sabrina Collins in “Raising Hope” (2010-2014)

— Di Di Malloy in “The Riches” (2007-2008)



Ashly Burch

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (6/19/1990)

– Known for:

— Chloe Price / Stella Hill / Taylor Christensen / Sarah in “Life Is Strange” (2015)

— Aloy / Elizabet Sobeck in “Horizon Zero Dawn” (2017)

— Ash / Liquid Ashelot / Anthony / Bobby Kotick / Christopher Lloyd / Fumito Ueda / Li’l T. / Obadiah Stane / Taye in “Hey Ash, Whatcha Playin’?” (2008-2016)

Amber Valletta

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (2/9/1974)

– Known for:

— Angie in “Gamer” (2009)

— Allegra in “Hitch” (2005)

— Audrey Billings in “Transporter 2” (2005)



Lindsey Gort

– Born: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA (4/24/1984)

– Known for:

— Samantha Jones in “The Carrie Diaries” (2013-2014)

— Amy Quinn in “All Rise” (2019-2021)

— Candy Morningstar in “Lucifer” (2017)



Danielle Fishel

– Born: Mesa, Arizona, USA (5/5/1981)

– Known for:

— Topanga Lawrence / Topanga Matthews / Trixie / Wounded Bird Actress in “Boy Meets World” (1993-2000)

— Topanga Matthews / Self in “Girl Meets World” (2014-2017)

— Valerie Davis in “Boiling Pot” (2015)



Janet Varney

– Born: Tucson, Arizona, USA (2/16/1976)

– Known for:

— Korra / Additional Voices / May in “The Legend of Korra” (2012-2014)

— Attractive Woman Driver in “Drillbit Taylor” (2008)

— Party Girl in “Catwoman” (2004)



Chelsea Kane

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (9/15/1988)

– Known for:

— Meredith in “Bratz” (2007)

— Riley Perrin in “Baby Daddy” (2012-2017)

— Stella Malone in “Jonas” (2009-2010)

Ann Dusenberry

– Born: Tucson, Arizona, USA (9/13/1953)

– Known for:

— Margo Barker McGibbon in “Life with Lucy” (1986)

— Valerie Duran in “Cutter’s Way” (1981)

— Stevie in “Heart Beat” (1980)



Jordin Sparks Thomas

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (12/22/1989)

– Known for:

— Sparkle in “Sparkle” (2012)

— Shasta Carvell in “Left Behind” (2014)

— Soundtrack in “Ride Along 2” (2016)



Fay Spain

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (10/6/1932)

– Died: 5/8/1983

– Known for:

— Mrs. Marcia Roth in “The Godfather: Part II” (1974)

— Darlin’ Jill in “God’s Little Acre” (1958)

— Louise Blake in “Dragstrip Girl” (1957)



Amy Davidson

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (9/15/1979)

– Known for:

— Helen ‘Hel’ Remus in “The Capture of the Green River Killer” (2008)

— Kerry Hennessy in “8 Simple Rules” (2002-2005)

— Jules Stephens in “Battle Scars” (2015)



Erika Alexander

– Born: Winslow, Arizona, USA (11/19/1969)

– Known for:

— Detective Latoya in “Get Out” (2017)

— Maxine ‘Max’ Felice Shaw in “Living Single” (1993-1998)

— Producer in “John Lewis: Good Trouble” (2020)

Sharon Leal

– Born: Tucson, Arizona, USA (10/17/1972)

– Known for:

— Michelle Morris in “Dreamgirls” (2006)

— Zoe Reynard in “Addicted” (2014)

— Marilyn Sudor in “Boston Public” (2000-2004)



Chelsey Crisp

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (6/5/1983)

– Known for:

— Honey in “Fresh Off the Boat” (2015-2020)

— JoBeth in “The League” (2015)

— Candice in “Happy Endings” (2012)



Aidy Bryant

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (5/7/1987)

– Known for:

— Various / Morgan / Mrs. Claus / Sarah Huckabee Sanders / Adele / Candy Crowley / Jan Krang / Lil’ Baby Aidy / Student / Tonkerbell / Actress / Agent Morris / Aidy Bryant / Amy / Animal Annie / Army Soldier / Barb Von Stoppin / Beard Hunk Woman / Beth / Bethany Opsal / Britney R. / Bubble Woman / Bus Stop Woman #2 / Cambria / Candice / Carol / Carolynn / Chris / Dr. Bethel / Dunkin’ Donuts Customer / Ethel Merman / Fayanne / Felix 900 Audience Member / Funeral Guest / Girl in CVS Ad / Henrietta / Infinity + 5 / Janice Soprano / Jenna / Joanne / Karen Domineau / Kathleen Bell / Kim Davis / Linda the Neighbor / Liz / Manny Pacquiao / Margo / Mary Todd Lincoln / Meghan Trainor / Melanie / Meredith Fine / Mimi / Miss Greenland / Miss Trash Delaware / Mrs. Fezziwig / Mrs. Larson / Mrs. Lehman / Mrs. Santa / Murphy and Kennedy Presenter / Nancy Chaze / Naomi / Ofdaniel / Paula Abbot / Paula Abbott / Paula Dean / Perfume Ad Woman / Pilgrim / Prince Viola’s Carer / Professor / Queen Aquata / Rebel Wilson / Reporter / Sarah Huckabee / Sauce-Some Marynara / Shah’s Date / Steve’s Co-Worker / Student Theatre Member / Target Employee / Thanksgiving Guest / The Christmas Candle Singer / The Worst Lady on an Airplane / Tour Visitor / Ursula / Velvy O’Malley / Velvy O’Malley as Chubbina Fatzarelli / Woman / Woman Feeling Beyoncé’s Pain / Wynona Judd / Wynonna Judd in “Saturday Night Live” (2012-2021)

— Annie Easton in “Shrill” (2019-2021)

— Mary in “The Big Sick” (2017)



Kaylee DeFer

– Born: Tucson, Arizona, USA (9/23/1986)

– Known for:

— Dana in “Red State” (2011)

— Hillary Gold in “The War at Home” (2005-2007)

— Ivy Dickens in “Gossip Girl” (2011-2012)



Jennifer Rubin

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (4/3/1962)

– Known for:

— Taryn in “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” (1987)

— Jessica Hanson in “Screamers” (1995)

— Amy Maddik in “The Crush” (1993)

Lisa Dean Ryan

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (4/30/1972)

– Known for:

— Wanda Plenn in “Doogie Howser, M.D.” (1989-1992)

— Maria Cavalos in “Dead at 21” (1994)

— Carla Daniels in “ABC Afterschool Specials” (1990)



Gabrielle Carteris

– Born: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA (1/2/1961)

– Known for:

— Nan in “Raising Cain” (1992)

— Elektra / Enchantress in “Marvel: Ultimate Alliance” (2006)

— Agatha in “Minority Report” (2002)



Amelia Heinle

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (3/17/1973)

– Known for:

— Victoria Newman / Victoria Newman Abbott / Victoria Newman Hellstrom / Victoria Newman Carlton / Victoria Newman-Locke / Victoria Newmam / Victor Newman / Victoria in “The Young and the Restless” (2005-2021)

— Adhara in “The Limey” (1999)

— Stephanie Brewster in “Loving” (1993-1995)



Jenny Mollen

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (5/30/1979)

– Known for:

— Emily in “Kidnapping Caitlynn” (2009)

— Colleen in “My Best Friend’s Girl” (2008)

— Lisa in “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” (2011)



Angélica Celaya

– Born: Tucson, Arizona, USA (7/9/1982)

– Known for:

— Zed Martin in “Constantine” (2014-2015)

— Jenni Rivera in “Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio” (2017)

— Eve in “Skin in the Game” (2019)

Rosemary DeCamp

– Born: Prescott, Arizona, USA (11/14/1910)

– Died: 2/20/2001

– Known for:

— Margaret MacDonald / Margaret / Margaret Collins in “The Bob Cummings Show” (1955-1959)

— Alice Winfield in “On Moonlight Bay” (1951)

— Ethel Jones in “This Is the Army” (1943)



Alexis G. Zall

– Born: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA (6/16/1998)

– Known for:

— Betty in “Ouija: Origin of Evil” (2016)

— Bec in “Zac and Mia” (2017)

— Lois Lane in “DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games” (2017)



Katie Lohmann

– Born: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA (1/29/1980)

– Known for:

— Bachelorette / Bachelorette #2 / Stripper #2 / Teresa Hawk in “Reno 911!” (2003-2008)

— Nurse Lowe in “Room 6” (2006)

— Johnny’s Back Up Singer in “The Rev” (2013)



Hana Hayes

– Born: Tucson, Arizona, USA (3/29/1999)

– Known for:

— Teenage Elise Rainier in “Insidious: The Last Key” (2018)

— Sarah in “The Last of Us” (2013)

— Lizzie Sanderson in “The Grinder” (2015-2016)



Lisa Lucas

– Born: Arizona, USA (5/14/1905)

– Known for:

— Eva Reilly in “Heart and Souls” (1993)

— Abigail ‘Nabby’ Adams II in “The Adams Chronicles” (1976)

— Addie Mills in “The House Without a Christmas Tree” (1972)

Sofia Wylie

– Born: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA (1/7/2004)

– Known for:

— Agatha in “The School for Good and Evil” 2022

— Gina in “High School Musical: The Musical – The Series” 2019-2022



Cheryl Pollak

– Born: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA (8/31/1967)

– Known for:

— Paige in “Pump Up the Volume” (1990)

— Shiloh in “Art House” (1998)

— Kirby Sikes in “Alien Nation” (1989)



Abigail Mavity

– Born: Mesa, Arizona, USA (3/4/1993)

– Known for:

— Additional Voices in “Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children” (2005)

— Lisa Grubner in “Zeke and Luther” (2009-2012)

— Roseanne McCormick in “The Onion Movie” (2008)



Rachel Campos-Duffy

– Born: Tempe, Arizona, USA (10/22/1971)

– Known for:

— Justine Miller in “Harvest” (2006)

— Writer in “Moms” (2017-2020)

— Self – Co-Host in “Fox & Friends Weekend” (2021)



Maliabeth Johnson

– Born: Arizona, USA (6/10/1986)

– Known for:

— Audrey in “Mad Men” (2015)

— Mary Magdalen in “American Horror Story” (2015)

— Miriam Gergich in “Parks and Recreation” (2012-2013)

Jessica Makinson

– Born: Tempe, Arizona, USA (11/29/1978)

– Known for:

— Heidi Turner / Strong Woman / Additional voices / Charlotte / Girl / Henrietta Biggle / Britney Spears / Canadian Woman / Gigi Hadid / Girls / Hot Yoga Chick / Ike Broflovski / Jennifer Lopez / Lexus / Lisa Berger / Mercedes / Mrs. White / Paris Hilton / Vanity in “South Park” (2002-2021)

— Michelle Coyote in “Maron” (2013-2015)

— Carly Barzac in “Halfway Home” (2007)



Dianne Kay

– Born: Phoenix, Arizona, USA (3/29/1952)

– Known for:

— Betty Douglas in “1941” (1979)

— Nancy Bradford in “Eight Is Enough” (1977-1981)

— Linda Potter Lockett in “Reggie” (1983)