

DPPed// Wikimedia

Where people in Arizona are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Arizona are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Arizona in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.



Pedro Szekely // flickr

#30. Louisiana

– Moved from Arizona to Louisiana in 2019: 1,357

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Louisiana to Arizona in 2019: 1,650

— #16 most common destination from Louisiana



Imilious // Wikicommons

#29. Tennessee

– Moved from Arizona to Tennessee in 2019: 1,457

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Arizona in 2019: 2,253

— #21 most common destination from Tennessee



Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#28. South Carolina

– Moved from Arizona to South Carolina in 2019: 1,704

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Arizona in 2019: 304

— #40 most common destination from South Carolina



Canva

#27. Minnesota

– Moved from Arizona to Minnesota in 2019: 1,748

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Arizona in 2019: 5,868

— #6 most common destination from Minnesota



Famartin // Wikicommons

#26. Maryland

– Moved from Arizona to Maryland in 2019: 1,770

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to Arizona in 2019: 1,905

— #20 most common destination from Maryland



Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wisconsin

– Moved from Arizona to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,917

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Arizona in 2019: 3,688

— #10 most common destination from Wisconsin



Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#24. Nebraska

– Moved from Arizona to Nebraska in 2019: 1,968

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nebraska to Arizona in 2019: 2,307

— #8 most common destination from Nebraska



SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Iowa

– Moved from Arizona to Iowa in 2019: 2,175

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to Arizona in 2019: 2,982

— #9 most common destination from Iowa



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#22. New York

– Moved from Arizona to New York in 2019: 2,185

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Arizona in 2019: 6,079

— #17 most common destination from New York



Canva

#21. Georgia

– Moved from Arizona to Georgia in 2019: 2,362

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Arizona in 2019: 3,947

— #16 most common destination from Georgia



Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Kansas

– Moved from Arizona to Kansas in 2019: 2,367

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Arizona in 2019: 3,742

— #7 most common destination from Kansas



Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#19. Virginia

– Moved from Arizona to Virginia in 2019: 2,513

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Arizona in 2019: 3,837

— #19 most common destination from Virginia



Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Oklahoma

– Moved from Arizona to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,962

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Arizona in 2019: 2,042

— #9 most common destination from Oklahoma



ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#17. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Arizona to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,104

— 1.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Arizona in 2019: 4,906

— #17 most common destination from Pennsylvania



TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#16. Missouri

– Moved from Arizona to Missouri in 2019: 3,184

— 1.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Arizona in 2019: 2,248

— #18 most common destination from Missouri



PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#15. Michigan

– Moved from Arizona to Michigan in 2019: 3,447

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Arizona in 2019: 7,914

— #6 most common destination from Michigan



Canva

#14. Ohio

– Moved from Arizona to Ohio in 2019: 3,591

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Arizona in 2019: 5,178

— #14 most common destination from Ohio



Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Indiana

– Moved from Arizona to Indiana in 2019: 4,067

— 2.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Arizona in 2019: 3,156

— #12 most common destination from Indiana



Pixabay

#12. New Mexico

– Moved from Arizona to New Mexico in 2019: 4,255

— 2.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Mexico to Arizona in 2019: 7,251

— #2 most common destination from New Mexico



Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#11. Idaho

– Moved from Arizona to Idaho in 2019: 5,018

— 2.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to Arizona in 2019: 2,961

— #5 most common destination from Idaho



Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#10. Illinois

– Moved from Arizona to Illinois in 2019: 5,054

— 2.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Arizona in 2019: 10,915

— #8 most common destination from Illinois



Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#9. North Carolina

– Moved from Arizona to North Carolina in 2019: 5,319

— 3.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Arizona in 2019: 4,038

— #17 most common destination from North Carolina



Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Utah

– Moved from Arizona to Utah in 2019: 6,301

— 3.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Arizona in 2019: 8,917

— #2 most common destination from Utah



Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#7. Oregon

– Moved from Arizona to Oregon in 2019: 6,540

— 3.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Arizona in 2019: 6,979

— #4 most common destination from Oregon



Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Florida

– Moved from Arizona to Florida in 2019: 7,054

— 4.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Arizona in 2019: 7,358

— #21 most common destination from Florida



Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#5. Washington

– Moved from Arizona to Washington in 2019: 8,263

— 4.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Arizona in 2019: 17,636

— #3 most common destination from Washington



randy andy // Shutterstock

#4. Nevada

– Moved from Arizona to Nevada in 2019: 8,636

— 5.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Arizona in 2019: 7,514

— #3 most common destination from Nevada



Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#3. Colorado

– Moved from Arizona to Colorado in 2019: 10,616

— 6.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Arizona in 2019: 14,684

— #3 most common destination from Colorado



Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Texas

– Moved from Arizona to Texas in 2019: 21,205

— 12.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Arizona in 2019: 17,482

— #8 most common destination from Texas



en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#1. California

– Moved from Arizona to California in 2019: 28,226

— 16.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Arizona in 2019: 59,713

— #2 most common destination from California